3 Takeaways: Oilers’ Gutsy 3-2 Win Over Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their road trip with a solid 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, doing so without Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, and Stuart Skinner. It didn’t start well, but the Oilers found a way to find another gear in the second period and grind out another one-goal win—their league-leading 21st of the season.

Here are three key takeaways from the game:

The Oilers Looked Flat Early

The Oilers struggled to find their footing as the game got underway. They managed only one shot in the first 15 minutes of the game and were down 1-0 after the first 20 minutes. Vegas controlled much of the first period, but Edmonton flipped the script in the second.

Still badly outshot, Jake Walman got things started with his first goal as an Oiler, and Leon Draisaitl continued his dominant season by scoring his NHL-leading 52nd goal on the power play. The Oilers shifted momentum in the middle frame and scored a third goal quickly after the second. The Vegas Golden Knights challenged the goal by Viktor Arvidsson, but it wasn’t ruled as goaltender interference.

In the end, the Oilers defended the lead in the third period and did a nice job of keeping the Golden Knights off the board. There was a little luck as Vegas missed an open net, but Edmonton settled in and kept Vegas from tying up the game.

Calvin Pickard Steps Up Again

With Stuart Skinner unavailable, Calvin Pickard got another start for the Oilers. It was his third straight. As he’s done all season, Pickard delivered in a big way. He turned aside 20 shots, including a massive save late in the third period. He improved his record to 19-8-1.

Calvin Pickard wins again for the Oilers.

Pickard might be starting to answer questions about how far the Oilers could go with him playing a larger role. For a goaltender who has been with his 12th pro team (NHL or AHL) since 2011, he’s really cemented himself as a go-to option for the Oilers.

Pickard held his ground and stayed calm against a solid offensive team. The team was really excited for Pickard, said head coach Kris Knoblauch. He’s a good guy, and he’s winning games for the Oilers.

Other Strong Performances

Evan Bouchard added two assists, reaching the 60-point mark for the second consecutive season. He joins Paul Coffey as the only defensemen in franchise history to accomplish that feat. There are questions about Bouchard’s worth on an extension. He needs to have a strong finish and a big playoff run to earn the kind of money that will set him apart from other defensemen.

Kasperi Kapanen was solid for the Oilers and played a good 200-foot game. When he’s moving his feet he’s an excellent player and his defensive play made a difference on Tuesday night.

Walman said it was nice to see one finally go in. His bullet to open the scoring for the Oilers was something fans had been waiting for since he arrived.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’s pass to Draisaitl on the power play was a beauty. He faked the shot and got the puck over, leaving the net wide open.

Vasily Podkolzin hustled all night, retrieved the puck, leaned on players, and laid in some heavy hits. He’s not scoring for the Oilers, but he’s doing everything else. When he’s on his game, he’s disruptive, and that’s something not enough other Oilers are doing.

This was the type of win that builds confidence. Without key stars in the lineup, the Oilers showed they can still compete with top teams, even without their full lineup.

