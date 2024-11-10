Matthew Coronato: Starting to Flourish in a Flames Uniform

Matthew Coronato is beginning to find his stride with the Calgary Flames, and his recent performances suggest that the 21-year-old winger is starting to settle into his NHL role after a few ups and downs. While working through some early-season adjustments, Coronato has shown promise with his scoring ability and has proven that he can contribute at the highest level. His recent three-game point streak highlights his growth and potential as he adapts to the NHL.
Coronato Had a Strong Start, AHL Time, and Breakthrough
Coronato’s 2024-25 campaign began with a somewhat inconsistent start. After playing five games with the Flames in the season’s opening weeks, where he tallied two goals and a plus-3 rating, he was reassigned to the AHL on October 25. While in the minors, he continued to develop his game, but it wasn’t long before the Flames brought him back to the NHL roster on October 31, seeing the potential in his offensive upside.
In early November, Coronato registered a game-changing performance in the Flames’ 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens. He scored two goals, including the game-tying goal late in the third period and the overtime winner just seven seconds into the extra frame. It was the second multi-goal game of his young career, and it came at a crucial time when the Flames needed a spark.
Coronato Has Been Flourishing in Recent Games
His play jumped him from a fourth-line role into a spot on the second line. Given this success, it would seem he’s found his place in the NHL for the foreseeable future.
Coronato’s play improved as he extended his point streak to three games. In a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres on November 9, he scored again. That brought his total to five goals and one assist in just ten games this season. His ability to contribute consistently on the scoresheet, including his recent three-game point streak, highlights his growing confidence and his ability to make an impact for the Flames.
What’s Next for Coronato and the Flames?
With his recent solid play, particularly his ability to score in critical moments, Coronato is making a case for a regular place on the Flames’ top lines. Ups and downs might have marked his early season, but his progression is heading in the right direction. As long as he continues to play with the same confidence and drive, he’s likely to remain a key asset for the Flames future.
While Coronato’s early season was a mix of development in the AHL and brief NHL games, his recent scoring surge suggests he’s growing into a key Flames contributor. The question is whether Coronato can maintain this level of play and find a regular spot in Calgary’s lineup.
If he continues developing at this pace, his future in a Flames uniform looks bright.
