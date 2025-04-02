NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Oilers, Flyers, Capitals

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Apr. 1), the Edmonton Oilers got positive injury news on Connor McDavid, as he did join the team to start their road trip. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are prepared to exercise an option on head coach Rick Tocchet if he chooses not sign an extension. The Philadelphia Flyers are said to be the team to watch this summer for an offer sheet. Finally, there is some injury news, and Alex Ovechkin is just four goals away from the record.

McDavid with the Oilers on their Road Trip

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off a four-game road trip Tuesday night in a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. Connor McDavid wasn’t going to join the team to start, but he did. Not only that, but he was on the ice at the morning skate.

The Oilers will still take their time getting him back on the ice, but the hint here is that he’s ahead of schedule and could play before the Oilers head back home. Trent Frederic and Evander Kane were also on the ice, but Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner were not.

Ovechkin Scores Again, Just Four Away

Alex Ovechkin scored goal 891 on Tuesday as the Washington Capitals took on the Boston Bruins. He got a tap-in on the power play, and the Caps worked hard at the end of the game to try and help him get an empty-net goal. He just scored the one goal. Can he break the record this season?

Are the Flyers the Team To Watch For an Offer Sheet?

During Monday’s edition of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman talked about how well the offer sheet route worked for the red-hot St. Louis Blues. They’ve won 10 in a row, and other teams are likely to use the mechanism this summer. Who will be the team that follows the Blues lead?

Friedman saw the Flyers as the team that immediately stood out. They have the cap space and the draft capital to make a splash.

Canucks Prepared to Exercise Option on Tocchet

Friedman also reports that the Vancouver Canucks are working hard to get an extension done with head coach Rick Tocchet. He wants to wait until the season is over and some are wondering if Tocchet is hesitant to sign because he’s not sure about the chances to win with the Canucks. Vancouver would prefer an extension, and they’re likely prepared to pay Tocchet well, but if he doesn’t commit, the team is reportedly prepared to use their team option to get him back for one more season.

Is Tocchet looking to leave the Canucks? And if he’s forced to come back, will he be a happy camper? Or will the option virtually guarantee that Tocchet is headed elsewhere?

