With the recent report from David Pagnotta and the looming returns of Connor Dewar and Jani Hakanpaa, the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing a roster crunch that could force them to move at least one player. Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is in a position where he needs to balance cap space, roster depth, and team dynamics to maintain competitiveness. He has to get down to 23 contracts maximum, which means moving someone – or two players – by trades or waivers.

Let’s examine four names that could be on the move. I’ll focus on two players the team should consider trading or putting on waivers and who they should keep.

Conor Timmins (Not to Be Moved)

Pagnotta speculated that Treliving might consider moving Conor Timmins so that the Maple Leafs could manage their roster crunch. There are logical reasons to do so. He would free up cap space, balance the defensive roster, and possibly add an asset in return. However, trading Timmins now would be a mistake. He’s just starting to come into his own and has demonstrated qualities that make him far too valuable to be labeled “expendable.” Pagnotta and I are on completely different pages on moving Timmins. The team needs to keep him.

Calle Jarnkrok’s versatility and defensive acumen make him a valuable depth piece. He proved last season that he can contribute offensively when called upon. However, with Jarnkrok currently on LTIR, his absence hasn’t derailed the team’s play. Toronto also has many forward options who could step up in his stead. Trading Jarnkrok would open up cap space and a roster slot for Dewar’s return. It would also allow the team to potentially gain an asset that could add value in other areas of need.

However, Jarnkrok’s defensive reliability and ability to play multiple forward roles make him a player the Maple Leafs shouldn’t part with too quickly. If the return isn’t substantial, it might be wise to hold onto him. He can slot into top- and bottom-six roles. This flexibility provides valuable insurance for the Maple Leafs’ forward group, and any trade involving Jarnkrok should reflect that value.

Nick Robertson – A Player to Keep and Develop

Nick Robertson’s potential has been enticing for the Maple Leafs. A highly skilled forward with a nose for scoring, Robertson still has plenty of upside and could be a valuable part of the team’s future. His name has frequently surfaced in trade talks; Toronto might be better off keeping him and allowing him more time to develop within the organization.

Nick Robertson of the Maple Leafs.

Despite Robertson’s lack of a set role in Toronto, his age and potential make him a rare asset. Trading him could bring back prospects of draft picks in the short term, but Robertson’s long-term value could outweigh any immediate gains. The organization would be wise to be patient and allow Robertson to continue growing, potentially stepping into a more significant role as early as next season. Keeping him also adds scoring depth, which could be helpful as the season progresses and injuries mount.

Matt Benning – Likely to Be Moved

Acquired in the Timothy Liljegren trade, Matt Benning has found it challenging to secure a regular spot in Toronto’s lineup. Though he’s a seasoned veteran, he doesn’t offer unique skills that Toronto’s blue line lacks, especially with the impending return of Hakanpaa. Given his relatively modest trade value, Benning is unlikely to command a significant return, but he might appeal to a team needing veteran defensive depth.

Benning’s experience could be helpful on an AHL assignment if he clears waivers, but with Toronto’s blue line already crowded, moving him would be the most efficient way to manage the roster crunch. Trading Benning or waiving him would alleviate defensive congestion and allow younger players to have more consistent roles, aligning with Toronto’s focus on developing future assets without compromising the current roster.

The Bottom Line: Expect Maple Leafs to Make a Trade Amid Returns

With Hakanpaa and Dewar returning soon, the Maple Leafs will likely make roster moves to create space and ensure alignment with team goals. Trading Conor Timmins is out. Matt Benning will likely be moved; however, trying to get him through waivers might be the better way to proceed. If someone picked him up, he would not be a considerable loss.

Conversely, moving Robertson if he’s not seen as part of the equation in Toronto is good for him. Trading Jarnkrok if the return is compelling makes sense. He’s valuable depth, but he’s replaceable.

With Treliving set to adjust the roster in line with Toronto’s competitive needs, these moves could set the Maple Leafs up for sustained success in the season ahead.

