Mackenzie Blackwood with Historic 44-Save Shutout vs. Former Team

In a memorable and almost karmic performance, Mackenzie Blackwood delivered a 44-save shutout to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 1-0 victory over his former team, the New Jersey Devils. Blackwood’s stellar effort set a new franchise record for the most saves in a shutout win for the Sharks, making history in the process.
The 27-year-old goaltender, who was traded from New Jersey to San Jose on June 27, 2023, recorded his fourth career 40-save shutout, becoming only the 17th goalie in NHL history to achieve this feat. When asked about his performance, Blackwood remarked, “It’s just one of those nights where it feels easy. I don’t know why sometimes that happens and sometimes it doesn’t, but sometimes pucks just seem like they’re coming in slow.”
This shutout marked Blackwood’s first of the season and 11th of his career, with his last shutout coming on March 30, 2024, against the St. Louis Blues. The victory was a much-needed boost for the Sharks and it was only fitting that it happened against the Devils.
A Blackwood Shutout Almost Felt Predictable
Devils fans couldn’t help but point out the irony of Blackwood’s dominant game against his former team. Many joked before the night started that this might be a contest that he shows up in considering he wasn’t wonderful when a part of the Devils’ roster. Of course he had to show up and make his former team look silly for giving up on him.
It was a memorable night for the netminder, as he proved his worth (at least for one night) with a historic, game-stealing performance.
