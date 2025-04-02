Connect with us

Oilers Sign 24-25 SHL Scoring Leader David Tomasek to 1-Yr Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2024-25 Swedish Hockey League scoring leader David Tomasek to a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2024-25 Swedish Hockey League scoring leader David Tomasek to a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2025-26 season. This news follows earlier on Wednesday that the Oilers signed German DEL forward Josh Samanski.

Tomasek joins the Oilers after two standout seasons with Färjestad BK, where he led the SHL in points (57) and assists (33) in 2023-24. The 29-year-old previously played in the KHL, Liiga, and Czech Extraliga and won gold with Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Championship. He also played junior hockey in the OHL.

He won the overall scoring title by posting 24-33–57 in 47 games for Färjestad BK. He posted 49 goals and 53 assists (102 points) in 99 games for the club over the last two seasons. 

With Tomasek signed, the Oilers have 11 forwards on one-way deals and no pending RFAs upfront. Limited cap space after re-signing Evan Bouchard means they won’t be active in free agency. This is why the Oilers are leaning on college and European signings.

The Oilers are hoping that a couple of prospects like these players they are inking to deals, or nearly-ready NHL forwards like Matthew Savoie could push for NHL spots.

