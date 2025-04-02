Taking a Deeper Dive into the Lightning’s Top Powerplay Unit

The Tampa Bay Lightning have arguably had the most consistent power play unit in the league for quite some time. Over the past decade, they have maintained a 23.4% success rate on the man advantage. Led by stars like Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Steven Stamkos, their power play has been a constant threat. When the Lightning went on the power play, opposing teams braced themselves for a long shift and an inevitable trip back to the bench, exhausted.

We’re going to break down what goes on under Head Coach John Cooper’s top power play unit and why it has been so successful over the years.

The Stamkos and Kucherov Duo Was Unstoppable

When former captain Steven Stamkos played for the Lightning, he primarily occupied the left wing on the power play. The 35-year-old, a right-handed shooter, was renowned for his lethal one-timer. His playstyle mirrored that of Alex Ovechkin—positioning himself in the same spot, waiting for an opening. This approach made him highly effective, as he often went unnoticed by defenders. During his time in Tampa, Stamkos scored 214 power-play goals. The former first-overall pick currently ranks 11th all-time in career power-play goals with 226.

Kucherov, 31, mans the right side and has a left-handed shot. Like Stamkos, he is known for his one-time ability, along with his accurate shooting. He is a two-time Art Ross Trophy winner, along with a Ted Lindsay winner. With his accuracy, he has been able to rack up 95 power-play goals. Not only is he an elite power-play sniper, but he is also a skilled playmaker. He has notched over 260 power-play assists and is the roster-leading leader in power-play points.

Point, Hagel on Bumper Was a Genius Idea

Cooper plays a 1-3-1 power play system. With Kucherov and now Jake Guentzel on the wings, Point takes charge of the crease. The 29-year-old takes advantage of any loose pucks that feed off from the wingers. Since he is right-handed, he benefits the most from the right side. With Kucherov shooting on the right, he is able to tip Kucherov’s shot into the net easily. When it comes to Guentzel, he is able to redirect the puck around the goalie and go for a backhand shot.

Lightning Point Hedman Kucherov

Beyond his shot management skills, he is a scoring machine. With a 22.1% shooting percentage, he has netted 38 goals this season, 14 of which have come on the power play. Since the Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, Point has remained one of the team’s top scorers. He has accounted for 26% of Tampa Bay’s power-play goals. Positioned near the crease, he not only screens the goalie’s view from both sides but also creates prime scoring opportunities for himself.

Brandon Hagel is placed between Kucherov and Guentzel on the man advantage. He is the secondary bumper player with Point but is also one of the main playmakers. Even though he only has nine power-play assists this season, he still plays a large role in the development of the play. He makes most of the loose pucks and dishes them off either to Kucherov or Guentzel for an easy one-timer.

Hedman is the Perfect Quarterback for the Powerplay

Victor Hedman is the perfect definition of a power-play quarterback. With the 1-3-1 system, Hedman remains on the blue line and is ready to take control. His large size, 6’7″, gives him more puck-reach and allows him to take back the puck from defenders. When he takes control of the puck, he has many options. His go-to option is passing it off to the wing. With his elite-level passing abilities, defenders aren’t always able to prevent someone like Kucherov from getting the puck.

Along with his elite playmaking, his shot strength makes him a good last-ditch effort. With all of the defenders lined up against their goalie, Hedman takes advantage of the screening and slapshots the puck into the crease. With two Tampa forwards in front of the net, tip-ins are frequent for Hedman. Additionally, Hedman’s hard shot can force its way through a crowd of players and find itself in the back of the net. Whether it be passing or shooting, Hedman is the perfect choice for managing the blue line.

