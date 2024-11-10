Brett Kulak Shining As Oilers’ Blue Line Looking for Right Mix

Despite the Edmonton Oilers’ ongoing defensive struggles, Brett Kulak is quietly putting together one of the better seasons of his career. Scoring again on Saturday in a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Edmonton native is on track for a career-high in points, just two goals shy of his personal best through only 15 games. Although not without flaws, Kulak has become one of the Oilers’ more reliable defensemen.
This season, Kulak has been finding clear shooting lanes more frequently than ever. With a shooting percentage of 19%, he has shattered his previous career high of 5.9%. So far, Kulak has registered five points, four of them goals, giving him the second-highest goal total among Oilers players this season. Impressively, he is on pace for a 21-goal season, which would surpass his career high by an impressive 15 goals.
The Kulak-Emberson Duo
Along with his strong season personally, Kulak has found chemistry with Ty Emberson, a young defender who has struggled to find his footing in the NHL. Many attribute his struggles to the revolving door of players partnered up with him. Finding Emberson a permanent partner has proved to be more difficult than many expected. Luckily for the Oilers, Kulak is seemingly that person.
The Kulak-Emberson duo has been able to produce 30 high-danger chances while only letting 19 high-danger chances slip by them, the best numbers produced by an Emberson duo this season. Out of all the players partnered with Emberson, Kulak has been best able to elevate his game. Kulak isn’t just having a strong season individually; his ability to instill confidence in younger defensemen is crucial for addressing the team’s defensive lapses.
Amid early criticism of the Edmonton Oilers’ defense, Kulak has emerged as a steady and reliable option. His improved offensive production and knack for finding clear shooting lanes make him a key contributor on the blue line. Additionally, the chemistry he’s developed with Emberson is crucial for the Oilers’ long-term success.
Next: Is Dante Fabbro Worth the Waivers Risk for the Oilers?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Angry Stuart Skinner & Takeaways from Oilers’ 7-3 Win Over Canucks
Key takeaways and Stuart Skinner was livid despite the Edmonton Oilers winning 7-3 over...
-
Boston Bruins/ 11 hours ago
Ullmark’s Improbable Stat Leads to a Senators Win Over Bruins
Linus Ullmark went over an hour without facing a shot against, but still managed...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Is Dante Fabbro Worth the Waivers Risk for the Oilers?
Fans urge the Oilers to claim Dante Fabbro off waivers, even if it means...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 21 hours ago
Canadiens at Maple Leafs: Three Things Fans Should Watch For
Tonight the Originals 6 Montréal Canadiens meet the Toronto Maple Leafs. What should the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Could Bring Back a Former Defenseman at Half Price… Should They?
If the Edmonton Oilers could bring back former defenseman Cody Ceci at half his...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 22 hours ago
Good, Bad, & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Victory vs. Red Wings
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3–1. What were...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
What It Means: NCAA’s New Eligibility Rules for CHL Players
Over the past decade, more young players have chosen the NCAA hockey route, with...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Oilers & Red Wings
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 8: The Canucks make a trade, the Sabres won't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Reportedly Shift Priorities in Trade Talks for a Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers were looking for a certain type of defenseman but an insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Team Canada’s Best Starting 4 Nations Face-Off Goalie Options
As Team Canada prepares for the Four Nations tournament in February, who should be...