Brett Kulak Shining As Oilers’ Blue Line Looking for Right Mix

Despite the Edmonton Oilers’ ongoing defensive struggles, Brett Kulak is quietly putting together one of the better seasons of his career. Scoring again on Saturday in a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Edmonton native is on track for a career-high in points, just two goals shy of his personal best through only 15 games. Although not without flaws, Kulak has become one of the Oilers’ more reliable defensemen.

This season, Kulak has been finding clear shooting lanes more frequently than ever. With a shooting percentage of 19%, he has shattered his previous career high of 5.9%. So far, Kulak has registered five points, four of them goals, giving him the second-highest goal total among Oilers players this season. Impressively, he is on pace for a 21-goal season, which would surpass his career high by an impressive 15 goals.

Brett Kulak of the Oilers scored two goals in a single game for the first time this season

The Kulak-Emberson Duo

Along with his strong season personally, Kulak has found chemistry with Ty Emberson, a young defender who has struggled to find his footing in the NHL. Many attribute his struggles to the revolving door of players partnered up with him. Finding Emberson a permanent partner has proved to be more difficult than many expected. Luckily for the Oilers, Kulak is seemingly that person.

The Kulak-Emberson duo has been able to produce 30 high-danger chances while only letting 19 high-danger chances slip by them, the best numbers produced by an Emberson duo this season. Out of all the players partnered with Emberson, Kulak has been best able to elevate his game. Kulak isn’t just having a strong season individually; his ability to instill confidence in younger defensemen is crucial for addressing the team’s defensive lapses.

Amid early criticism of the Edmonton Oilers’ defense, Kulak has emerged as a steady and reliable option. His improved offensive production and knack for finding clear shooting lanes make him a key contributor on the blue line. Additionally, the chemistry he’s developed with Emberson is crucial for the Oilers’ long-term success.

Next: Is Dante Fabbro Worth the Waivers Risk for the Oilers?