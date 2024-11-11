Valeri Nichushkin is set to make his much-anticipated return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup on Friday when the team hosts the Washington Capitals. Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed the news, thanks to a quote first from Guerilla Sports. “It’s been great. I think the guys are excited to get [Nichushkin] back, and Friday is the day. We’re only two games away.”

Nichushkin has been absent from game action since May 14th, when he was placed into Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The program mandated a six-month suspension from team activities and pay, with Nichushkin required to apply for reinstatement following the suspension’s conclusion. He rejoined team practices in early November and is now ready to step back into the lineup.

His return is pivotal for Colorado, as Nichushkin was in peak form before his suspension. He notched nine goals and ten points in just eight postseason games last year, playing a crucial role in the Avalanche’s playoff run. However, his absence was deeply felt, with the team ultimately losing to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their second-round series.

The Avalanche Are Ready To Welcome Nichuskin Back

While there was some early concern that Nichushkin may have burnt a few bridges with the timing of his personal issue being so inopportune, Bednar says the team is excited about having the forward back. And, why wouldn’t they be? He’s a legitimate top-scoring threat when he’s on his game.

Despite past challenges, the locker room is being supportive. The Avalanche understand Nichushkin’s importance to their success and are eager for him to rejoin the team as they make a push toward the playoffs. The team sits fifth in the Central Division with a 7-8 record. They could use his production.

