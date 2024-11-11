Valeri Nichushkin is set to make his much-anticipated return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup on Friday when the team hosts the Washington Capitals. Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed the news, thanks to a quote first from Guerilla Sports. “It’s been great. I think the guys are excited to get [Nichushkin] back, and Friday is the day. We’re only two games away.”
?️Jared Bednar— Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports_) November 10, 2024
"It's been great. I think the guys are excited to get [Nichushkin] back, and Friday is the day. We're only two games away"#GoAvsGo | @gs_off_ice pic.twitter.com/cPNEcp1KQZ
Nichushkin has been absent from game action since May 14th, when he was placed into Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The program mandated a six-month suspension from team activities and pay, with Nichushkin required to apply for reinstatement following the suspension’s conclusion. He rejoined team practices in early November and is now ready to step back into the lineup.
His return is pivotal for Colorado, as Nichushkin was in peak form before his suspension. He notched nine goals and ten points in just eight postseason games last year, playing a crucial role in the Avalanche’s playoff run. However, his absence was deeply felt, with the team ultimately losing to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their second-round series.
The Avalanche Are Ready To Welcome Nichuskin Back
While there was some early concern that Nichushkin may have burnt a few bridges with the timing of his personal issue being so inopportune, Bednar says the team is excited about having the forward back. And, why wouldn’t they be? He’s a legitimate top-scoring threat when he’s on his game.
Despite past challenges, the locker room is being supportive. The Avalanche understand Nichushkin’s importance to their success and are eager for him to rejoin the team as they make a push toward the playoffs. The team sits fifth in the Central Division with a 7-8 record. They could use his production.
Next: Matthew Coronato: Starting to Flourish in a Flames Uniform
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Positive News on Max Pacioretty’s Injury: Not as Serious as Feared
According to one source, there is positive news on Max Pacioretty's injury which is...
-
Calgary Flames/ 8 hours ago
Matthew Coronato: Starting to Flourish in a Flames Uniform
Although Matthew Coronato spent time in the AHL, it looks like he's with the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Rumored Evan Bouchard Mega Deal with Oilers May Be In Jeopardy
Evan Bouchard is a top defenseman in many respects, but his play this season...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Emotional Ullmark & Takeaways from Senators OT Win Over Bruins
Last night, the Ottawa Senators Linus Ullmark beat his best friend on the Boston...
-
Featured/ 10 hours ago
7 Historic Milestones Set by the Winnipeg Jets in Their 14-1 Start
The Winnipeg Jets have won 14 of their first 15 games, setting historic milestones...
-
Featured/ 11 hours ago
The Good, Bad, & Ugly: Maple Leafs Win Over Canadiens
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montréal Canadiens 4–1. What were the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Angry Stuart Skinner & Takeaways from Oilers’ 7-3 Win Over Canucks
Key takeaways and Stuart Skinner was livid despite the Edmonton Oilers winning 7-3 over...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Ullmark’s Improbable Stat Leads to a Senators Win Over Bruins
Linus Ullmark went over an hour without facing a shot against, but still managed...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Is Dante Fabbro Worth the Waivers Risk for the Oilers?
Fans urge the Oilers to claim Dante Fabbro off waivers, even if it means...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens at Maple Leafs: Three Things Fans Should Watch For
Tonight the Originals 6 Montréal Canadiens meet the Toronto Maple Leafs. What should the...