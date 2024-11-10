For Tocchet, Lankinen Is the Least of the Canucks’ Problems

In the aftermath of the Vancouver Canucks’ 7-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, head coach Rick Tocchet addressed his team’s struggles, particularly their slow starts and goaltender Kevin Lankinen‘s performance. While Lankinen gave up seven goals during the game, Tocchet clarified that the goaltender was not the root of the team’s problems. Here’s what Tocchet had to say.

Tocchet on the Canucks’ Slow Starts

One of the most notable issues for the Canucks in recent games has been their tendency to allow the first goal and struggle to get into the rhythm of the game early. Tocchet acknowledged the issue in his post-game comments. He explained that the team was not executing their game plan.

“We looked at some video, and we’re not getting our game early enough,” Tocchet said. “A couple of guys need to understand how we will play more predictably. We’re taking too many risks early on and not sticking to our structure.”

This slow start has been a consistent problem, with the Canucks giving up the first goal in multiple consecutive games. Tocchet emphasized the need for the team to make adjustments and focus on their approach early in games to avoid falling behind.

Tocchet on Lankinen’s Performance

Despite giving up seven goals to the Oilers, Tocchet defended his goaltender clarifying that the loss was not on him. The Canucks coach noted that Lankinen had made some crucial saves during the game and that many of the goals scored on him were not entirely his fault.

“Kevin’s a competitor,” Tocchet said. “He made a couple of big saves when we were down 3-2, and we were still in the game. There was an empty-net goal, but we’ve got to stick with it.”

Kevin Lankinen Canucks goalie

While Lankinen’s stats may not reflect it due to the high number of goals, Tocchet expressed confidence in his goalie’s ability and performance under challenging circumstances. “He’s the least of our problems,” Tocchet said firmly. He then redirected the focus away from Lankinen’s play to other areas of concern.

The Canucks Must Tackle the Bigger Problems

Though Lankinen took the brunt of the blame for the scoreline, Tocchet was quick to shift the conversation to the more significant issues the Canucks are facing. According to him, the team’s overall play is failing them, particularly their inconsistency in sticking to the game plan. The Canucks’ slow starts are leading to early deficits that they struggle to recover from, and Tocchet stressed that adjustments need to be made at the team level, not just in the net.

“It’s about playing a more predictable game,” Tocchet said. He reiterated the need for the team to follow their structure and avoid taking unnecessary risks. Until the Canucks address their overall play early in games, they might continue to face struggles despite individual efforts from players like Lankinen.

The Bottom Line: Can the Canucks Solve Their Early-Game Struggles?

As the Canucks face ongoing challenges, particularly in their slow starts and overall game execution, it remains to be seen whether the team can correct these issues in time. Coach Tocchet’s comments show that while Lankinen may not be the problem, other aspects of the Canucks’ play need to improve. Can the team tighten up their early-game play and stop falling behind before they can respond? That remains a question as the Canucks look to bounce back in their next matchup.

With Tocchet’s belief in Lankinen’s performance, the Canucks’ focus must now shift toward improving their team-wide play and ensuring that their slow starts don’t become a trend moving forward.

