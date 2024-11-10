Brady Tkachuk scored 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins in a thrilling Saturday night showdown at TD Garden. Linus Ullmark, returning to Boston after an offseason trade to Ottawa, was the night’s story. The former Vezina Trophy winner faced his old team and delivered a strong performance, turning aside 14 of 16 shots and securing the win in his emotional return.

With this win, the Senators ended their two-game losing streak, while the Bruins’ search for last season’s form continues.

5 Quick Takeaways from the Senators / Bruins Game

In reviewing the Senators and Bruins game, five short takeaways jump to the ice’s surface.

Quick Takeaway One: Linus Ullmark’s Return to Boston

Ullmark, pivotal in the Bruins’ record-setting 65-win season two years ago, returned to TD Garden for the first time in a Senators uniform. Midway through the first period, Boston honored him with a video tribute, to which he responded with a wave to the cheering fans. Despite some shaky recent performances, Ullmark looked focused and composed in the net. He stopped 14 of 16 shots in this game and picked up his third win.

Swayman Ullmark Bruins vs Senators

Ullmark said he had goosebumps before the game began and that it was an emotional moment for him. He wanted badly to pick up a win in his return. “Not gonna lie, it was a lot,” he said. “Getting the win in this barn is something that you dream of… You really want to bring your A game.”

Quick Takeaway Two: Brady Tkachuk’s OT Game-Winner

Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk delivered in overtime, scoring just 21 seconds into the extra frame. Breaking into the Bruins’ zone on a 2-on-1, Tkachuk threw a wrist shot from the right circle that cleanly beat Jeremy Swayman. Tkachuk also recorded an assist on Josh Norris’ power-play goal earlier in the game, which led Ottawa to victory.

Quick Takeaway Three: Bruins’ Offensive Struggles Persist

Boston’s offense struggled to generate chances, managing only 16 shots on goal. With 20 giveaways throughout the game, the Bruins couldn’t build consistent momentum despite quick back-to-back goals from Zacha and Marchand in the second period. To create a more reliable attack, the team must address offensive inefficiencies and discipline with puck control.

Quick Takeaway Four: Ottawa’s Road Play Shows Promise

The Senators dominated the shot count and kept the pressure on, outshooting the Bruins 34-16. This win marked only Ottawa’s second road victory, a promising sign as they head into more challenging matchups. With contributions from key players like Norris and Tkachuk, Ottawa successfully overcame recent back-to-back losses and played strong in a hostile environment.

Quick Takeaway Five: Bruins Unable to Build Momentum

The Bruins have struggled to find their footing this season, with the loss marking yet another setback in their attempt to establish a winning streak. They had won three of their previous four games, but their inconsistency was evident against the Senators. While they briefly held a 2-1 lead in the second period, defensive lapses and giveaways hindered their efforts to maintain control of the game.

What’s Next for the Senators and the Bruins?

The Senators will look to build off this win when they visit the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Can they turn their road performance into a consistent trend? The Bruins, on the other hand, will be in St. Louis the same night, seeking to regroup and address their offensive issues as they aim for more reliable production and puck management moving forward.

Neither team is the same as last season. The Senators look much improved; the Bruins do not.

