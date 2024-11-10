7 Historic Milestones Set by the Winnipeg Jets in Their 14-1 Start

The Winnipeg Jets are off to a historic start in the 2024-25 NHL season. Now an incredible 14-1 on the season, their first 15 games have included feats and statistics never seen before in the NHL. From setting league-wide milestones to franchise-best achievements, the Jets are making a statement as one of the most dominant teams in recent memory. They are already being seen as Stanley Cup contenders (if not favorites) and here’s a look at the historic milestones they’ve reached so far.

7 Historic Milestones Set by the Jets

1. Best Start in NHL History:

The Jets are the first team ever to win 14 of their first 15 games, setting a new league record. With wins over teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, and Dallas Stars the Jets aren’t just beating pushover teams. Sure, Winnipeg has dominated some clubs that aren’t very good and they did lose a game to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the Jets are the real deal.

2. Multiple Winning Streaks:

They are only the second team in NHL history to achieve two win streaks of at least six games within the first 15 contests. Going on a couple of heaters early in the season has given the Jets a ton of breathing room to make mistakes. They may not do so and if they hit a few losses in a row they might nip them in the bud quickly, but to win six straight games twice in the season already is a huge accomplishment. Most teams don’t do that once in a single season.

3. Franchise Goaltending Record:

Connor Hellebuyck broke the Jets’ longest shutout streak, going 191 minutes and 47 seconds without allowing a goal, surpassing Ondrej Pavelec’s record of 187 minutes and 5 seconds from 2015. There is no denying just how good Hellebuyck has been for the Jets during this stretch.

Hellebuyck is outplaying some of the NHL’s best netminders, and it’s not even close. He leads the NHL with a .935 save percentage, has three shutouts on the season, and is fourth in the NHL in goals-against average.

4. League-Leading Stats:

Wins: First in the NHL with 14 victories.

Points: Leading the league with 28 points.

Winning Percentage: Best in the NHL at .933.

Power Play Efficiency: Top-ranked power play at 41.9%.

Goals For: Leading with 67 goals through 15 games.

Goal Differential: Best in the NHL at +36.

5. Elite Scoring Pace:

Winnipeg’s 67 goals are the most by any team through 15 games since the Buffalo Sabres in 2006-07. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele lead the way with 19 points, followed by Nikolaj Ehlers 18 points. Their top players are playing like their top players.

6. Balanced Dominance:

The Jets are one of only four teams in the expansion era to lead in both goals per game (4.47) and goals against per game (2.07) through 15 games, joining elite company like the 1984-85 Oilers and 2022-23 Bruins.

7. Overwhelming Offensive Output:

Their +36 goal differential is 14 goals better than any other team in the league. They’ve scored 67 goals and allowed only 31. The Jets are giving themselves a chance to win in every game if they’re scoring this much and not letting teams open the floodgates. Only the Maple Leafs (6) and Tampa Bay Lightning (4) have come close to solving the Jets team defense.

