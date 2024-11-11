While he doesn’t always make the Toronto Maple Leafs’ scoresheet, he did in Saturday’s recent 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Defenseman Simon Benoit recorded his second assist on the season. However, he registered three hits, two blocked shots, and a plus-2 rating. This outing is a testament to Benoit’s role on the Maple Leafs’ third defensive pairing, where his contributions are less about scoring and more about adding stability and physicality to the blue line.
Benoit Has Played Every Maple Leafs Game This Season
So far in 2024-25, Benoit has played all 16 regular-season games. In those games, he’s accumulated 31 hits, 28 blocked shots, and 12 penalty minutes. He’s not a flashy player but has earned a place on the roster through his gritty, defense-first approach. This makes him valuable in a league where defensive depth is critical to long-term success. His performance has kept him in the lineup while players like Matt Benning and Philippe Myers wait for their chance.
Benoit notched his first point against the Blue Jackets earlier in the season. That night, he also recorded two blocked shots. Known for his toughness and reliable defensive play, Benoit has held his own in the lineup, keeping others out of rotation.
What Happens to Benoit When Hakanpaa Can Return?
However, the competition for the third-pairing role might be heating up. Once Jani Hakanpaa (who had an injured knee) is healthy, Benoit’s spot on the roster could be reviewed. Until then, he busts his rear on the ice, making solid and simple plays that help keep the opposition from scoring.
As the season progresses, Benoit’s contributions might continue under the radar. Still, his presence on the ice is crucial for a team striving to balance offensive prowess with defensive consistency. For now, he’s holding his own on a deep Maple Leafs squad, proving that even in a limited role, there’s value in a player who brings a steady, physical presence and a commitment to defense.
