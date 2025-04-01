NHL
NHL Board Approves $11 Billion Canadian TV Deal with Rogers
The NHL has secured a record-breaking $11 billion CAD TV deal with Rogers Communications, doubling its Canadian media revenue.
The NHL is set to significantly increase its Canadian television revenue after agreeing to a massive $11 billion CAD ($7.7 billion USD) deal with Rogers Communications, according to Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico. The new 12-year agreement will begin with the 2026-27 season, extending Rogers’ exclusive national broadcasting rights in Canada.
🚨🏒BREAKING: The @NHL & @Rogers have agreed to a new, 12-year Canadian TV deal that will pay the league about $7.7 billion USD ($11 billion CAD)@novy_williams & @soshnick with the scoop: https://t.co/UmnwO9WeaZ pic.twitter.com/xzgTMvFsKN— Sportico (@Sportico) March 31, 2025
This deal represents more than double the NHL’s current 12-year partnership with Rogers, a $5.2 billion CAD agreement that was signed in 2013 and will expire after the 2025-26 season.
Darrren Dreger reported on Tuesday:
“NHL Board call unanimously approves new Canadian TV deal. The NHL could lure more than the reported $11 billion as there are available sub-licenses to be negotiated with suitors from an agreed-upon list. French rights and one additional night per week up for grabs.”
The agreement still requires approval from NHL owners, but an official announcement could come as early as this week. Dreger added the nuance of the overall deal and suggested that the other night available would bring in some big money. All of this is good for the NHL.
Some speculation assumed TSN or Amazon would take the opportunity to bid on the rights to the NHL, but Rogers’ stronghold on NHL coverage in Canada remains. Whether that is something fans will come to appreciate remains to be seen.
With record NHL revenues projected at over $6.6 billion for the 2024-25 season, the league is in the best shape it has ever been financially, and Rogers seems more than pleased to double their investment in the product, ensuring they maintain the rights over the next dozen years.
Meanwhile, in the United States, ESPN and TNT continue to hold NHL television rights through the 2027-28 season, paying the league approximately $600 million annually.
