Dubas and Penguins Poised for Aggressive Offseason Moves

According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, the Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to be active this offseason. In a recent column, he wrote, “Everything is in play for the Penguins this summer. ” He also discussed the NHL Draft, offer sheets, and how badly the Penguins want to get their roster back into the playoff conversation next season.

The Penguins currently hold 11 picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, and Yohe suggests they won’t use them. all, Honestly, it would be hard to draft that many players, knowing that there is only so much space in the system. The plan is to trade some of those picks to acquire immediate help.

Dubas is sour about his team missing the postseason in back-to-back years. That means Pittsburgh could be aggressive on draft night in Los Angeles. If established NHL talent becomes available, you can bet that Dubas will be in on those conversations.

Penguins Aren’t Expected to Use Offer Sheets

While the Penguins have plenty of flexibility, one route they are unlikely to take is an offer sheet for a restricted free agent. Yohe notes that while the option exists, there have been no indications that Dubas is considering such a move.

“I still wouldn’t bet on it. I haven’t heard the Penguins are targeting any restricted free agents, and I don’t see Dubas making that kind of move just out of desperation,” Yohe added.

With an aging core led by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins’ window to compete is closing. Dubas is expected to look to maximize the roster’s potential now and give Crosby another chance to win. Their captain has been committed to the organization, but if the Penguins struggle again, trade talk will surround the star and the roster.

All signs point to Pittsburgh being one of the more aggressive teams this summer. What moves they make aren’t clear yet, but they do have the picks and prospects to get something done.

