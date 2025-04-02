New York Islanders
Patrick Roy Destroys Duclair After Another Islanders’ Loss
New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy called out Anthony Duclair after another loss and was highly critical of his effort level.
New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy did not mince words following his team’s 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Hall of Fame goaltender publicly criticized forward Anthony Duclair, calling his performance “god awful” and questioning his effort and competitiveness.
Some pretty pointed words from Patrick Roy on Anthony Duclair after Tuesday night’s loss ? pic.twitter.com/vQGupk62MH— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 2, 2025
“He had a bad game. That’s why I didn’t play him a lot,” Roy said postgame. “And he’s lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that’s how I feel.”
Duclair, who joined the Islanders this season, played just 12 minutes in the game, registering zero points and a minus-1 rating. His ice time has steadily declined over the past three games, averaging well below his season mark of 15:06. When asked about Duclair’s struggles, Roy was blunt.
“He’s not skating. He’s not competing. He’s not moving his feet,” Roy stated. “He’s not playing up to what we expect from him.”
Is It Fair to Single Out Duclair?
The Islanders, now five points out of a playoff spot, have lost four straight games, and frustrations are mounting. Roy’s direct approach is nothing new, and he’s been known to be fiery in the past. And, as bad as Duclair was, he’s not the only Islander underperforming. You don’t lose four games in a row because one player isn’t playing well.
At the same time, Duclair has traveled around the NHL. At 29, he has played for 11 NHL teams since 2014, often praised for his speed but criticized for inconsistency. He was not available for comment postgame, as the Islanders’ dressing room had already closed to the media.
With New York’s season slipping away, Roy’s remarks signal a lot of frustration within that organization. They’re going to be in tough to make the playoffs, and they are wilting at the worst possible time.
As for Duclair, he’s got plenty of time left on his current contract to get back in the good books of his coach.
