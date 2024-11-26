Welcome to another NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 25). There are rumors that several teams are seeking trades. First, the New York Rangers are a good team spinning its wheels. Would a trade help? Some big names have been tossed about. Might they leave? Second, the Edmonton Oilers need help on their blue line. Who might be available? Finally, the Carolina Hurricanes need to goalie. Can they find someone to replace Frederik Andersen?
In some good news for the Montreal Canadiens, Patrik Laine is near returning. Can he help his new team move up the standings? One of the season’s big surprises has been Kiefer Sherwood of the Vancouver Canucks. Brought on as a depth forward, Sherwood is playing well on the team’s top six. Can he continue? Finally, St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong took a gamble canning Drew Bannister for recently-fired Jim Montgomery. Could Karma return to haunt the franchise for what seems like a ruthless move?
Rangers Explore Major Shakeup: Could Kreider or Trouba Be on the Move?
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports that the New York Rangers are considering significant roster changes after a rocky start to the season. Names like Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba have surfaced in trade rumors, but both players come with 15-team no-trade clauses that could complicate potential deals. With Kreider’s scoring ability and Trouba’s leadership on the block, the Rangers might be preparing for a bold transformation.
Will the Rangers find takers for their marquee players, or will contract clauses and cap concerns force them to explore less dramatic options?
Oilers Explore Early Trade Options to Bolster Defense
TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that the Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring the trade market for defensive help amid growing concerns about their blue line. Despite a solid 11-9-2 record, the team’s depth at defense remains weak, prompting speculation about names like David Jiricek, Ivan Provorov, and Marcus Pettersson as potential targets. With ample time between games, Oilers GM Stan Bowman could be laying the groundwork for a big move.
Will the Oilers act quickly to address their defensive concerns, or will patience in a tightening market yield a better long-term solution?
Hurricanes’ Goalie Crisis: Can They Find a Trade Market Savior?
The Carolina Hurricanes are in a goaltending bind, with Frederik Andersen sidelined for up to 12 weeks following knee surgery and Pyotr Kochetkov dealing with an uncertain injury. Spencer Martin has stepped in but not inspired confidence with a subpar .870 save percentage. The Hurricanes are now exploring trade options, with names like John Gibson, Jordan Binnington, and Mackenzie Blackwood surfacing as potential targets.
Can the Hurricanes address their goalie crisis, or will they be forced to rely on an uncertain stopgap solution in the net?
Kiefer Sherwood’s Emergence: A Key Piece for the Canucks’ Top Line
Kiefer Sherwood has quickly become a vital part of the Vancouver Canucks, thriving alongside Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland. His physicality, energy, and ability to create offensive opportunities have filled a critical void, especially in J.T. Miller’s absence. Compared to Alex Burrows, Sherwood’s rise highlights Vancouver’s strong scouting and potential to secure a long-term role in the team’s top six.
Can Sherwood sustain his impact and carve out a permanent spot in the Canucks’ lineup, or is this a temporary surge fueled by injuries?
Doug Armstrong’s Gamble: Bold Move or Ruthless Overreach for the Blues?
Doug Armstrong’s decision to replace Drew Bannister with Jim Montgomery after just 22 games as head coach of the St. Louis Blues showcases a win-at-all-costs mindset. While Montgomery’s hiring could bring short-term success, Bannister’s dismissal raises ethical questions and casts a shadow over the team’s culture. This calculated move by Armstrong highlights the fine line between bold leadership and cold pragmatism.
Will Armstrong’s gamble pay off, or will the Blues face karmic consequences for prioritizing strategy over stability and fairness?
Patrik Laine Nears Return for Canadiens
Patrik Laine took a step in his recovery from a preseason knee injury, practicing in a full-contact jersey for the first time since being traded to the Canadiens. Meanwhile, Montreal bolstered their lineup by recalling forward Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket after his strong AHL performance. With the Canadiens sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division, can Laine’s scoring touch and Roy’s energy help Montreal defy the long odds of a playoff push?
