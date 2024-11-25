NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Blues, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Capitals

Welcome to another NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 24). In a fast hire, the St. Louis Blues dumped coach Drew Bannister and quickly hired Jim Montgomery, who the Boston Bruins fired. Can Montgomery win in St. Louis? In two bytes of Edmonton Oilers moves about forward Vasily Podkolzin, Podkolzin scored his first goal in an Oilers uniform. In addition, his linemate Leon Driasaitl heaped tons of praise on the young Russian. Will this lead the Oilers to ensure Podkolzin signs with the team next year?

The Toronto Maple Leafs always seem in the news about upcoming trades. Analysts threw three possibilities around. Might one of them land with the team at the trade deadline? Finally, one of Alex Ovechkin’s biggest cheerleaders is the man he’s chasing, Wayne Gretzky. What does that say about Ovechkin? About Gretzky?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 24, 2024

Did Boston’s Loss Become St. Louis’ Gain? Blues Bet Big on Jim Montgomery

The St. Louis Blues made waves by hiring Jim Montgomery as their new head coach just days after his surprise dismissal from the Boston Bruins. Montgomery, a former Jack Adams Award winner, brings a proven track record as a teacher and developer—qualities that align perfectly with the Blues’ vision. General Manager Doug Armstrong’s quick move to secure Montgomery reflects a belief that Boston’s loss could be St. Louis’ game-changing gain.

Did the Bruins’ internal disagreements cost them one of the league’s top coaching minds, and will the Blues now reap the rewards of their bold gamble?

Podkolzin Breaks Through in Style: First Oilers Goal a Family Affair

Vasily Podkolzin scored his first goal as an Edmonton Oiler. After weeks of hard work, he finally broke through, much to the delight of his teammates and his parents, who witnessed it on their last night in town. Podkolzin’s dedication and effort were evident, and his milestone felt like a fitting reward for his perseverance.

Could this breakthrough goal signal the start of a scoring streak for Podkolzin as he cements his role with the Oilers?

Draisaitl’s High Praise: Is Podkolzin the Oilers’ Next Breakout Star?

In more Oilers news, Leon Draisaitl’s glowing review of Podkolzin highlights the young forward’s underrated contributions. Calling him an “ideal support player,” Draisaitl credited Podkolzin’s hockey IQ, passing skills, and consistency, suggesting his value extends beyond the scoresheet. With Podkolzin set to become a UFA next season, his performance and chemistry with Draisaitl could influence a future contract extension.

Will Draisaitl’s endorsement push Oilers management to secure Podkolzin long-term, and how could his potential growth shape Edmonton’s second line?

Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets: Who’s the Best Fit for a Playoff Push?

On the JD Bunkis Podcast, NHL analyst James Mirtle explored three potential trade targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs: Nick Bjugstad, Yanni Gourde, and Brock Nelson. While Bjugstad offers size and affordability, Gourde brings championship experience, and Nelson adds elite scoring but comes with a steep price tag. Could the Maple Leafs go after one of them at the trade deadline? Are they willing to pay the price for a game-changing move?

Ovechkin’s Record Chase: Gretzky’s Praise and the NHL’s Historic Moment

As Alex Ovechkin nears Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record, “The Great One” expressed his admiration for the Capitals’ superstar. He even called Ovechkin to offer his congratulations in advance. With just 26 goals remaining to break the record, Ovechkin’s pursuit showcases the evolution of hockey and boosts the NHL’s global popularity. This milestone chase intertwines history, sportsmanship, and the league’s future.

Can Ovechkin’s return from injury be the final step in redefining hockey’s goal-scoring record? If so, what will this moment mean for the sport’s legacy?

