Cole Caufield is off to an impressive start in the 2024-25 NHL season, solidifying his place as one of the league’s premier young scorers. With 16 points in 19 games, including a hot start where he led the NHL with 12 goals early in the campaign, the 23-year-old winger has been instrumental in the Montreal Canadiens’ success.

Three games this season stand out as evidence that, despite the Canadiens’ struggles, Cole Caufield is poised to lead the team to better days and establish himself among the league’s top scorers by season’s end.

Game 1: October 12, 2024 – Two Goals in a 4-1 Win Over Ottawa

Caufield delivered a stellar game in an early-season clash against the Ottawa Senators, scoring two goals on just three shots. His first goal was the game-winner, a laser from the left wing circle in the first period. Later, he cleaned up a rebound from Nick Suzuki’s breakaway attempt to seal the game.

This performance highlighted Caufield’s ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities and showed his chemistry with Suzuki. The win set the tone for Caufield’s breakout, as he displayed his skill for being a difference-maker in critical moments.

Game 2: November 11, 2024 – Two Power-Play Goals in a 7-5 Win Over Buffalo

Caufield shone during a high-scoring affair against the Buffalo Sabres, snapping a four-game goal drought in style. He scored two power-play goals, including the game-winner. He’s shown himself to be a lethal finisher on special teams.

With 11 goals by this point in the season, Caufield proved he could dominate in high-pressure situations. His power-play contributions kept the Canadiens ahead in a back-and-forth game.

Game 3: November 18, 2024 – Game-Changing Assist in a 3-0 Win Over Edmonton

While Caufield didn’t score in this game, his playmaking was vital in the Canadiens’ shutout victory over the Oilers. He recorded a crucial assist on Kaiden Guhle’s second-period goal, throwing a hip check that disrupted Edmonton’s defense and led to a quick passing sequence for the tally.

This game showed Caufield’s versatility. Even when he isn’t scoring, his physicality and awareness allow him to create opportunities for his teammates. His assist helped the Canadiens take home a critical win, pushing his point total to 16 for the season.

What’s Next for Caufield?

As the season progresses, Caufield is on pace to exceed his career-high 28 goals from last year. He could also break the 30-goal mark for the first time. His ability to score and create plays in critical moments makes him a cornerstone of Montreal’s offense.

Looking ahead, consistency will be critical for Caufield. With the Canadiens relying on him for top-line production and special teams dominance, his continued development could make him a dark horse in the race for individual awards. For Caufield, the best is yet to come.

Caufield’s evolution into a game-changing player for the Canadiens showcases his hard work and talent. If his early-season performances are any indication, he’s set to have a breakout year that will further solidify his place as one of the NHL’s rising stars.

