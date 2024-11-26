The Ottawa Senators are wasting no time seeking a trade market solution to replace defenseman Artem Zub, whose absence has left a significant void on the blue line. According to Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Citizen, Zub will be out for an extended period after sustaining a fractured hand in Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Head coach Travis Green confirmed the severity of the injury, noting Zub played through the game despite blocking a shot late in the second period. A follow-up revealed the fracture, ruling him out indefinitely. “He’s going to be out for a while,” Green said.

Zub’s injury only adds to the Senators’ stress as they stuck in a five-game losing streak before Monday’s win over the Calgary Flames.

What to Watch for With the Senators and Rumored Trades

On Monday, Jacob Bernard-Docker stepped in for Zub. However, the Senators recognize the need for a more permanent solution as they embark on a challenging West Coast road trip starting Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks.

Garrioch reports that the Senators are aggressively exploring trade options to shore up their blue line and replace the key minutes Zub typically plays. Ottawa’s management is under pressure to act quickly and Garrioch writes, “As Postmedia reported on Saturday, league executives say to keep an eye on center Josh Norris because his name has surfaced as a possible trade target.”

Could Josh Norris be traded by the Senators to replace Artem Zub?

On Saturday, Garrioch reported:

With a cap hit of $7.95 million through the 2027-28 campaign, Norris has struggled to stay healthy and is coming off a third shoulder surgery. Before Norris had surgery last season, there was talk he may be moved and that chatter has surfaced again with the club struggling.

There is urgency as the Senators want to regain their footing before things get too far away from them to recover.

With Zub sidelined for the foreseeable future, finding a capable replacement has become a top priority for Ottawa, signaling potential moves on the horizon to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Rangers, Oilers, Canucks, Blues