Rangers Looking at Roster Shake Up: Trouba, Kreider Trade Talk

According to Sportsnet and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the New York Rangers are looking make major changes. Not at all happy about the way this season has started, Friedman suggests a roster shakeup is being considered and some big names are potentially being traded. Trade talk surrounds both Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba.
He writes in a tweet on Monday morning:
“In the aftermath of their 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Saturday, the Rangers have made it very clear they are interested in making moves and shaking up their roster. Among the names indicated are Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, although other options will be considered.”
In the aftermath of their 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Saturday, the Rangers have made it very clear they are interested in making moves and shaking up their roster.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2024
Among the names indicated are Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, although other options will be considered.
Trouba’s name is not new to the rumor mill. There was speculation this offseason that the Rangers tried to trade him and he squashed the deal with his no-trade protection. The rumored team in the mix was the Detroit Red Wings, but because Trouba’s wife is in the medical field in New York, he wasn’t interested in leaving since she couldn’t go with him.
Chris Kreider’s name is an interesting one. He has nine goals and no assists this season and is coming off of a 75-point campaign in 2023-24. He can be a bit up and down, but at $6.5 million per season, his production is respectable. There will be teams interested.
$6.5M AAV through 2027-2028 isn’t a slam dunk, but his style of play might fit with a team like the Boston Bruins. He’s not afraid to get greasy goals and they are looking at changes, hopefully finding options for their top six.
Rangers Can’t Trade Either Player Just Anywhere
Both Trouba and Kreider have a 15-team no-clause in their contracts. Trouba has one more season on his deal after this season. Kreider has two. Kreider is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
The Rangers might be letting teams know both are available, but to move them, it will have to be to teams that are on the player’s radar.
