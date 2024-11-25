Doug Armstrong’s decision to hire Jim Montgomery as the new head coach of the St. Louis Blues might seem like a masterstroke of strategic planning, but it came at a cost. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently shared insights on The FAN Hockey Show that shed light on Armstrong’s calculated approach, suggesting that Montgomery may have been the target. However, Drew Bannister, dismissed after just 22 games as head coach, appears to be little more than collateral damage in Armstrong’s vision for the team. The Blues might be chasing immediate success, but what if Karma returns to even the score?

Armstrong’s Ruthless Strategy: Was Bannister Ever Given a Fair Shot?

According to Friedman, Doug Armstrong had been eyeing Jim Montgomery for over a year. Bannister’s appointment as full-time head coach last summer seemed to be a vote of confidence, but Armstrong’s watchful eye on Montgomery’s situation in Boston suggests otherwise.

Montgomery became available when the Bruins canned him. Once that door opened, Bannister’s job with the Blues was expendable. Whether or not Bannister was performing to expectations, his dismissal seemed less about his coaching ability and more about Montgomery’s opportunity.

Was this a case of ruthless pragmatism on Armstrong’s part? Perhaps. But in the process, Bannister was put in a horrible spot. He had been given the job but only long enough to be replaced when something better came.

Collateral Damage: Drew Bannister’s Brief Tenure

Bannister’s time as the official head coach lasted 22 games, a blink of an eye for an NHL coach. While his performance might not have been stellar, the circumstances suggest he was destined to fail. Friedman noted that Bannister’s position always seemed temporary, a stopgap while Armstrong waited for his preferred candidate.

Doug Armstrong Drew Bannister Blues

For Bannister, the impact on his career could be significant. A dismissal early into a tenure risks tarnishing his reputation and opportunities for future NHL coaching roles. For the Blues, the decision speaks to a win-at-all-costs mindset—but at what cost to the team’s culture, stability, and reputation?

Karma for the Blues: Will Armstrong’s Gamble Backfire?

Armstrong’s strategy might yield short-term success if Montgomery delivers results, but Karma can balance the scales. The Blues could face unintended consequences of such a swift and calculated move.

No one seems safe. Montgomery now faces immense pressure to justify the upheaval. If the team falters, critics will point to Armstrong’s transition handling and question whether the move was worth the disruption. Furthermore, how Bannister was treated could linger as a cautionary tale. He doesn’t have much experience as an NHL coach.

If I were a coach and had a choice, I would lean away from St. Louis. Any right-thinking person would do the same. This decision will affect the organization’s ability to attract and retain coaching talent. In fact, wouldn’t it be some justice if Montgomery left for a better job someplace else the moment he had the chance?

The Thin Line Between Bold and Ruthless

Armstrong’s decision to replace Bannister with Montgomery shows the GM’s willingness to make bold, even ruthless moves in pursuit of success. However, treating Bannister as collateral damage raises questions about fairness and ethics in professional sports.

The move puts Montgomery and the Blues in the spotlight. However, it also invites the possibility of karmic repercussions. If the gamble fails, Armstrong’s strategy should face harsh scrutiny. In the end, Armstrong’s approach reflects the high-stakes nature of NHL management. That said, the actual cost might not be apparent until much later.

Here’s hoping that Bannister finds another coaching job and prospers.

