The New York Rangers told the rest of the hockey world on Monday that they were looking to shake things up and have made two key pieces (maybe more) on their roster available in Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba. The Trouba speculation is old news, but the Kreider trade talk caught people by surprise, with Elliotte Friedman (who first broke the news) calling it a “thunderbolt” in the rumor mill. He also suggested the news being shared publicly was strategic.

Friedman tweeted the story first, then appeared on Sportsnet’s Fan590 to share more about what he’d learned. Following the Rangers’ ugly loss to the Edmonton Oilers, it’s not a huge shock that the Rangers are looking to wake up the roster. Too many players haven’t been playing well and Friedman was asked about how long the list is that the Rangers might be listening to trade offers on.

Friedman said that big picture, the Rangers have a decent record. That said, their underlying numbers are extremely poor and they are bleeding chances against. “The Kreider thing is very news. I’ll say this, Kreider does not have full no-move protection and I think there would be interest. I think what we’re trying to determine now is, are the Rangers serious about him or is [Chris] Drury just trying to, you know, shake up his room and say guys, get going here or we will do something.”

Kreider is an emotional leader for the team and Friedman says, “The Kreider name is like an earthquake. That one’s going to be a thunderbolt.” Friedman believes that he might not really be on the block, but that the team needed to be sent a serious message.

Are the Rangers Really Trying to Trade Kreider?

Moving on from Trouba is something the Rangers would and have tried to do. If a team is willing to take him on and he’s willing to go there, that’s a deal that could happen. Kreider is a more serious pivot for the team and any move is a real indication that the Rangers have moved beyond disappointed in recent results.

Are Chris Kreider trade rumors out of the Rangers organization real?

Vince Mercogliano of USA Today tweeted: “I have spoken to two sources who added that the #NYR are motivated in their efforts to make a trade sooner than later – and, yes, Kreider and Trouba are the two names at the top of the for-sale list. Whether they can pull it off is TBD.”

Mika Zibanejad has also struggled, but he’s got a full no-move, giving him complete control over his trade situation.

