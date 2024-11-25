Robertson Brothers Face Early Struggles in the 2024-25 Campaign

Jason Robertson and Nicholas (Nick) Robertson have long been praised for their hockey talent, but consistency has occasionally been a challenge for both. This season, each has struggled to meet expectations. What steps must they take to get back on track and regain their form?

Jason’s Downward Spiral

Jason Robertson had an MVP-caliber season in 2022-23, but his production has declined since then, particularly in goal-scoring. After netting 46 goals that season, he dropped to 29 last year, and this season has been notably sluggish, with just five goals in 19 games. His linemate Wyatt Johnston is also struggling, managing only three goals in the same span.

While it’s possible that both are simply experiencing a down year—a common occurrence for young NHL superstars—it hasn’t significantly impacted the Dallas Stars. The team boasts a solid 13-6 record, currently sitting third in the Central Division.

The Stars have leaned on veteran forwards Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin, both of whom are delivering over a point per game, to maintain their strong performance. Robertson could benefit from following their example to develop a more consistent pace of play, ensuring he can contribute at an elite level throughout the season.

For now, the Stars remain a competitive force, but a rebound from Robertson and Johnston would solidify their position as Central Division contenders.

Nick Robertson Just Has Not Found It

Nick Robertson was once a highly anticipated prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but his 2024-25 season has gotten off to a tough start, with just one goal and a single point through 18 games. Recently, he’s been playing on the second line alongside superstar William Nylander, but with key players like Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and Max Domi sidelined due to injury, other forwards have been asked to step up. Still, Robertson’s production has not improved.

Given his struggles, the question arises: Is it time for a change of scenery for Robertson? After posting an impressive 27 points in 56 games last season, many expected him to break out this year, but things just haven’t clicked in Toronto.

Despite his underwhelming performance so far, Robertson, like his brother Jason, still holds significant potential to be a game-changing player in the NHL. As the season progresses, it remains to be seen if he can turn things around in Toronto—or if a trade might offer him the fresh start he needs to unlock his full potential.

