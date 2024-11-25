Penguins Acquire Philip Tomasino from Predators in Minor Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick. Tomasino, 23, is under contract through the 2024-25 season with a cap hit of $825,000 and is expected to join the Penguins for practice on Tuesday.

Some are wondering why the Predators have given up on the youngster as Tomasino brings versatility to Pittsburgh, capable of playing all three forward positions. A former first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, he showcased offensive potential early in his career. It hasn’t been smooth sailing since, but there’s a feeling Tomasino has more to give.

His best season came as a rookie in 2021-22, when he recorded 11 goals, 21 assists, and 32 points in 76 games with the Predators. However, Tomasino has struggled to find consistency since, tallying 71 points in 159 career NHL games.

Tomasino Fell Out of Favor with the Predators, Penguins Hoping to Take Advantage

A team that has already threatened to make changes following a slow start, in Nashville, Tomasino fell out of favor under head coach Andrew Brunette. He cited the forward’s difficulty adapting to the team’s structure and systems as a key issue. This season, Tomasino’s limited production and inability to secure a regular role in the lineup prompted the Predators to move on.

The Mississauga, Ontario native is known for his offensive instincts and history as a high scorer at the junior and AHL levels. Penguins’ GM Kyle Dubas must be hoping a fresh start will spark the young man. The Penguins have little to lose at this point. They need to make moves to disrupt a brutal season.

Tomasino’s fresh start in Pittsburgh offers an opportunity for the young forward to prove he can contribute consistently at the NHL level.

