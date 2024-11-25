Hurricanes Hit the Trade Market In Search for Goaltender

The Carolina Hurricanes are struggling to find a solution to their goaltending woes and with recent injury news, the problems have only compounded. In need of an option beyond Spencer Martin to play in net, reports are surfacing that the Hurricanes are diving into the NHL trade market and looking for an upgrade.

Kevin Weekes is reporting: “Given the injury to G Kochetkov, the injury and surgery to G Andersen with being out 8-12 weeks, I’m told the @Canes are exploring potential G options in the market.”

With netminders Frederik Andersen undergoing knee surgery on Friday and Pyotr Kochetkov getting knocked out in Saturday night’s game, the goalie picture just got very cloudy in Carolina. Kochetkov’s status and timeline is unclear. He could be out short-term or out for some time. Until he returns, Spencer Martin is the starter.

Martin has experienced a turbulent season, posting a 0.870 save percentage across five appearances. His performances have been inconsistent and it’s asking a lot of the Hurricanes to feel comfortable with him as their only real option.

Who Might Carolina Try to Acquire in Trade?

A few names come to mind when talking about goalies available on the trade market. Tristan Jarry is definitely available, but arguing he’s an upgrade would be a stretch. Also out of Pittsburgh is Alex Nedeljkovic, but it’s not clear what the ask would be. Mackenzie Blackwood or Vitek Vanecek in San Jose could be had, but San Jose isn’t going to give either goalie away.

John Gibson or Jordan Binnington are the veterans or bigger names out there, but both have hefty contracts and the Hurricanes have cap issues they would have to juggle.

The Hurricanes might be looking at trading salary out in any deal, which would give them more options. That’s not clear yet.

