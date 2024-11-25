Visible Rift Between Oilers’ Ekholm and Kapanen Raises Questions

A curious moment during the Edmonton Oilers’ recent game against the New York Rangers has fans talking, with Sportsnet analysts questioning what appeared to be a heated exchange between defenseman Mattias Ekholm and forward Kasperi Kapanen. It seemed clear there was an issue, but no one seemed to understand why.
The incident occurred after Kapanen registered his first assist as an Oiler, contributing to a Connor McDavid goal alongside Evan Bouchard. Instead of joining in on the celebration, Ekholm seemed to pull Kapanen aside and deliver some stern words.
EDM NYR G22. November 23, 2024. Connor McDavid goal. 5-1 EDM. ?: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/UtSXJQHmpq— Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) November 24, 2024
The Sportsnet panel speculated that Ekholm might have been critiquing Kapanen for a risky play leading up to the goal. Specifically, they suggested the veteran defenseman might have seen Kapanen’s pass as a high-danger move that could have backfired. While Ekholm’s body language suggested frustration, others pointed out that the moment could easily have been misinterpreted. Was Ekholm upset, or was he offering a mix of constructive criticism and encouragement?
What was clear is that Ekholm didn’t look happy. At the same time, Kapanen didn’t react with a shocked look on his face or one that suggested he was returning the sternness of the exchange.
What Was The Ekholm and Kapanen Talk About?
Fans on social media were split. Some believed Sportsnet was reading too much into a moment that means nothing on an otherwise great play. “It’s just as likely Ekholm was congratulating Kapanen in his own intense way,” one fan noted, adding that Ekholm’s leadership style often blends tough love with genuine support.
The timing of Ekholm’s actions raised eyebrows, as it seemed odd to critique a player immediately following a successful goal. The pass itself was a beauty, one that McDavid acknowledged when he pointed to both Bouchard and Kapanen after the goal. If there was an issue, it’s logical to assume it was not on that particular offensive play.
Ekholm does have a reputation as a trash-talker and a vocal leader. It’s possible he was simply ensuring that Kapanen understood that a great play doesn’t negate a questionable one from a different play or earlier in the series. If he was treating it as a coachable moment, that’s not a bad thing.
Regardless of the context, the incident underscores the passion and high standards Ekholm brings to the team. We may never know what that interaction with Kapanen was really about, but the idea that these two might have a beef now feels like a stretch.
Knoblauch told the media on Monday that he has been happy with Kapanen and this was a player the Oilers had an interest in before they claimed him on waivers.
