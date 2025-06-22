$3.5 Million Holding Up Deal Between Maple Leafs and Top Forward

With just over a week until NHL free agency opens on July 1, there appears to be a financial gap between the Toronto Maple Leafs and veteran forward John Tavares on a potential contract extension. According to a few reports, negotiations between the two sides are “not close at all.”

Pierre LeBrun wrote in a column for The Athletic, “…the Leafs and John Tavares’ camp, led by agent Brisson, still haven’t found their sweet spot on an extension.” The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta added that Toronto offered a three-year deal worth under $4 million per season. Elliotte Friedman believes the going rate for Marner will be $7.5 million over at least three seasons.

While some believe it’s time for the Leafs to move on if Tavares wants over a certain amount, the reality is that he’s not necessarily asked Toronto for a number that starts with a six or a seven. However, to get an offer of $4 million or less per season has drawn sharp criticism of the organization, with some calling it “legitimately insulting” given Tavares’ production last season.

Maple Leafs Know Tavares Is Worth More Than $4 Million Per Season.

Tavares, 34, is coming off a seven-year contract that paid him $11 million annually. While a pay cut was expected due to age and cap considerations, the size of Toronto’s initial offer has raised eyebrows across the league. Tavares remains an integral part of the Leafs’ top-six, finishing the 2024-25 season with 38 goals and 74 points. With Mitch Marner also a potential departure this offseason, the idea of letting Tavares walk without a replacement in place has many concerned.

John Tavares Maple Leafs NHL Trade Talk

“Everyone willing to let Tavares go if he doesn’t take a $6 million haircut hasn’t explained who is going to play 2C,” one fan wrote, echoing the sentiment of many in Leafs Nation.

Knowing that Tavares could command closer to the three-year, $7.5 million AAV deal recently signed by Brock Nelson with Colorado, it sounds like the Leafs are either trying to apply immense pressure on a player who has openly talked about not wanting to leave, or they’ve decided to move on. Comparisons to the situation in Tampa Bay with Steven Stamkos make sense. He landed a four-year, $8 million AAV deal with the Nashville Predators last summer after Tampa pushed too hard and he felt insulted enough to leave a place he never thought he would.

Tavares has been clear that he wants to remain in Toronto, the city where he was born and raised, but there is a line in the sand every player will draw. Tavares’ situation can be seen as the first major pivot to a more hard-nosed negotiation style by management.

“Solid proof the Shanahan era is indeed over,” tweeted broadcaster Sid Seixeiro. “Leafs have paid out nearly $80 million to Tavares. Time to get aggressive in these negotiations.”

For now, the clock ticks toward July 1—and unless there’s significant movement, it looks like $3.5 million per season (likely much less) is going to stand in the way of this deal getting done.

