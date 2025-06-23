Maple Leafs Walk Cap Tightrope in Matthew Knies Negotiations

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their offseason planning, one of the most pressing issues remains the status of unsigned forward Matthew Knies. The 22-year-old winger has emerged as a core piece of the franchise, and how the Leafs choose to structure his next deal could significantly impact their roster for years to come.

Toronto essentially has two paths: sign Knies to a long-term deal now, or bridge him with a short-term contract and revisit it down the road. Each comes with trade-offs.

A long-term extension — potentially seven or eight years at around $8 million annually — would require more cap space upfront, leaving less money for short-term roster upgrades. However, if Knies evolves into a 70- or 80-point power forward, as many believe he can, the Leafs could find themselves with a major bargain by Year 3, especially as the cap is projected to hit $113.5 million (or more based on estimates).

On the flip side, a short-term deal would give the Leafs a chance to sign Knies, see what he’ll turn into, and also go shopping in free agency. That might be important as they look to replace Mitch Marner, and potentially John Tavares. A two-year bridge would allow Toronto to retain Knies at a more modest cap hit in the near term, but the risk that he could become a much more expensive player in 2027 or 2028 is very real. If Knies hits his ceiling, his next deal in 2027 — when the cap may be nearly $18 -$20 million higher — could reach $10 million or more per season.

Matthew Knies negotiations Maple Leafs

Essentially, a short-term deal lets the Leafs explore the market. They could lock in a solid piece on a multi-year deal, whose contract today may also look like a bargain in a few seasons. However, if no one in free agency is as valuable as Knies is to the franchise, the play would be to sign Knies long-term and get the best bargain now, avoiding overpaying in the future.

Meanwhile, it appears that the Knies camp is waiting until as close to July 1 as possible, knowing that the closer they get to free agency and offer sheet territory, the more he’s worth, as the Leafs have less leverage. He doesn’t want to leave, but that doesn’t mean his camp is blindly loyal and willing to take less than what he can get.

For Toronto, the clock is ticking. What is the right play here?

