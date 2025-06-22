Is Now the Right Time for the Oilers to Trade for John Gibson?

The idea of John Gibson joining the Edmonton Oilers has been floating around for a couple of seasons, but the timing might finally be right for a deal to materialize. With confirmation from GM Stan Bowman that the Oilers will explore options at the goaltending position this summer, Gibson is still available and the Anaheim Ducks are reportedly willing to retain salary in a trade.

With Bowman publicly confirming this week some of the Oilers offseason plans, goaltending is a priority. Edmonton doesn’t hate their tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard (they certainly like the price point), but there’s real curiosity if an upgrade is available. With Gibson’s contract entering a more manageable phase, Edmonton appears to be in position to make a move.

According to David Pagnotta, while a guest on Sportsnet 960, he noted that the Anaheim Ducks are willing to retain salary in a Gibson trade—something that could help bridge the gap between Gibson’s $6.4 million cap hit and Edmonton’s tight budget. It’s unclear if Anaheim is looking to bring back one of the Oilers’ netminders, but the Ducks are open to letting Gibson go.

Gibson’s injury history remains a concern, but his .926 five-on-five save percentage in 29 games last season shows he can still perform at a high level. That kind of reliability may appeal to Bowman, mainly after Edmonton cycled between Skinner and Pickard during the playoffs.

What Would It Cost the Oilers to Land Gibson?

What might it cost? Speculation was at last season’s deadline, the price was at least a first-round pick, possibly two. Reports on the required return varied, but it wasn’t going to be inexpensive to add him, which is one of the reasons the Oilers walked away from any discussions.

There’s also the risk factor to consider. His injury history is a real concern and needs to be taken into account when talking about the cost associated to a trade. There is a good chance he comes to Edmonton and misses several games.

Gibson was reportedly open to joining Edmonton at the 2025 trade deadline, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, though he was hesitant about a tandem role with Skinner. On his recent “32 Thoughts” podcast, Friedman noted the Oilers might be ready to tell Gibson there’s a bigger role here for him. Whether the Oilers stick with Skinner or make a significant change isn’t yet known, but the door is open for Gibson to win the starting job and keep it.

With trade talks heating up and Gibson seemingly back on Edmonton’s radar, this may finally be the moment for the Oilers to strike. Still, there are risks associated to the trade and it won’t be cheap. If it goes sideways, the Oilers are much worse off than they sit now.

