NHL analyst James Mirtle joined the JD Bunkis Podcast to discuss potential trade targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As the Leafs look to bolster their roster for a deep playoff run, Mirtle highlighted players like Nick Bjugstad, Yanni Gourde, and Brock Nelson as intriguing options, offering insights into their fit, cost, and potential impact.

Nick Bjugstad: A Practical and Affordable Option

James Mirtle identified Nick Bjugstad as perhaps the most realistic trade target for the Maple Leafs. Standing at 6’6″, Bjugstad offers size and versatility, elements the Leafs could use more of in their lineup.

Mirtle noted that Bjugstad has experience as a rental, having been traded to Edmonton two years ago and contributing significant playoff performances. The asset cost to acquire him would likely be reasonable, perhaps only requiring mid-round draft picks. While Bjugstad isn’t a top-tier scorer, his ability to play up and down the lineup and add depth would make him an attractive addition, especially as the Leafs prepare for a grueling postseason.

Yanni Gourde: A Veteran with Championship Pedigree

Mirtle also mentioned Yanni Gourde, a proven winner with two Stanley Cups under his belt from his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Although Gourde may not provide a significant offensive boost, he is a smart, reliable player with leadership and playoff experience.

However, Mirtle expressed some reservations. Gourde has barely scored this season, and his offensive production has declined as he’s gotten older. While Gourde could still bridge a gap in the middle-six forward group, Mirtle suggested that the Leafs might prefer a player with more scoring upside.

Brock Nelson: A High-Impact Target with Challenges

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders was described as a dream target for the Maple Leafs, but his acquisition would come with hurdles. Nelson is a consistent scorer and a strong two-way center, making him an ideal fit for the Maple Leafs’ roster. However, his $6 million cap hit and potentially high acquisition cost make him a difficult player to pursue.

Additionally, Mirtle pointed out that the Islanders may not fall far enough out of playoff contention to consider moving Nelson. If they did, any deal would likely only make sense if the Leafs could re-sign him, which would be tricky given their current cap situation.

Balancing Fit, Cost, and Impact

The Maple Leafs must weigh their needs against the cost of acquiring these players. While Bjugstad offers an affordable option with low risk, Nelson represents a higher-cost, high-reward move. Gourde falls somewhere in between, bringing playoff experience but limited offensive upside.

Each player could address specific areas of need, whether adding size and depth, leadership, or additional scoring power. However, the Maple Leafs’ tight salary cap and the competitive trade market make these decisions particularly challenging.

Trade Deadline Player Comparison: Likelihood of Joining the Maple Leafs

This chart provides a snapshot of each player’s attributes, fit with the team, and the potential barriers to acquiring them.

Bjugstad, Gourde, and Nelson could be Maple Leafs trade targets this season

Player What They Bring How They Can Help Reasons to Bring In Reasons It Might Not Happen Pertinent Information Brock Nelson 8 goals, 13 points in 21 games, power-play, and shorthanded impact. Consistent 30-goal scorer with strong leadership; crucial to Islanders’ secondary scoring. Maple Leafs could use his scoring touch and ability to perform in high-pressure situations. Consistent 30-goal scorer with solid leadership; crucial to Islanders’ secondary scoring. $6M cap hit may be challenging to manage; Islanders likely to demand a high return. Yanni Gourde versatile, defensively responsible forward with Stanley Cup-winning experience. modest offensive output this season; Kraken may prefer to retain his leadership for a playoff run. Fits Toronto’s need for depth and playoff experience in their bottom six. modest offensive output this season; Kraken may prefer to retain his leadership for a playoff run. 2 goals and 7 points in 20 games; he excels at net-front play and defensive roles. Nick Bjugstad 3 goals, and 4 points in 8 games; missed early games due to injury. low-cost asset for Utah with potential upside; complements their rebuilding efforts. offers size and versatility; low acquisition cost makes him a financially viable option for the Leafs. limited production over the season; injury history raises durability concerns. 3 goals, 4 points in 8 games; missed early games due to injury.

Ranking of Likelihood for Maple Leafs

Bjugstad appears to be the most likely fit for the Maple Leafs among the three players under consideration. His affordable acquisition cost and ability to fill a clear need for size and depth scoring in the bottom six make him an attractive trade option. Bjugstad’s recent scoring surge further enhances his appeal, and his physical presence aligns with the Maple Leafs’ potential playoff needs.

Gourde ranks second in likelihood. His playoff experience and defensive reliability make him a valuable addition, especially for a team looking to bolster its bottom six with grit and leadership. However, his modest offensive contributions this season and potentially higher acquisition cost might make teams hesitate, though his versatility and pedigree remain significant assets. However, he always seems to pick it up during the postseason.

Nelson is the least likely of the three to join the Maple Leafs. While his scoring consistency and ability to perform in high-pressure situations are undeniable, his $6 million cap hit presents a significant challenge for Toronto’s tight salary cap. Additionally, the Islanders are expected to demand substantial assets in return for their reliable second-line center, making this trade less feasible.

Conclusion: A Deal to Strengthen the Maple Leafs’ Playoff Push

Toronto must carefully navigate their options as the trade deadline approaches to maximize their playoff potential. Adding a player like Bjugstad could provide a cost-effective boost, while a splashy move for Nelson might signal the team’s commitment to going all-in.

Ultimately, the Leafs’ decision will likely hinge on their evaluation of the team’s weaknesses and their confidence in addressing them without sacrificing too much future value. If Mirtle’s analysis is any indication, Leafs fans can expect management to explore creative solutions to strengthen the roster.

Related: Treliving: Not “Crazy” to Say Maple Leafs Have a Need at Deadline