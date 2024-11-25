Three Takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Utah

The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club in their first-ever meeting. Mitch Marner led the charge, scoring twice in the second period as Toronto overturned an early deficit. William Nylander added his 14th goal of the season, while Alex Nylander made his Leafs debut, playing alongside his brother on the power play.
Utah’s Logan Cooley and Jack McBain scored, but the Leafs dominated the middle frame, outshooting Utah 16-6. Toronto has now gone 7-1-0 without captain Auston Matthews, who missed his eighth game with an upper-body injury but is expected to return soon.
Three Takeaways from the Game
Here are the three takeaways from the Maple Leafs win over Utah.
Takeaway One: Mitch Marner Steps Up Again
Mitch Marner’s stellar play continued. He scored twice during a dominant second period, giving the Maple Leafs the edge. With six goals and eight assists in the eight games Auston Matthews has been out, Marner has proven to be the driving force behind the team’s offense.
Marner’s multipoint effort on Sunday marked his seventh in the last eight games, cementing his role as a critical contributor in Matthews’ absence. Funny, I haven’t heard anyone talk recently about grading him away.
Takeaway Two: A Nylander Family Legacy
William Nylander scored his 14th goal and welcomed his younger brother Alex to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. The Nylanders became the 13th set of brothers to play for the franchise and the fifth to suit up together.
In a unique twist, the pair reportedly took the subway to the game due to traffic, adding a charming anecdote to the milestone. Nylander is a player of the people. And taking the subway cements him in the hearts of Torontonians.
Takeaway Three: Maple Leafs Resilience Without Matthews
The Maple Leafs have excelled despite missing their captain, Auston Matthews, for the eighth straight game. Believe it or not, they’ve gone 7-1-0 in his absence. Sunday’s victory demonstrated the team’s ability to adapt, with depth players stepping up and strong second-period play turning the tide.
Toronto outshot Utah 16-6 in the middle frame and showed they could dominate without Matthews in the lineup. The depth players and the youngsters were decisive in the Maple Leafs’ success. The question is how they will return it to the AHL Toronto Marlies when they must go back.
What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?
As the Maple Leafs prepare for road games against Florida and Tampa Bay, this win highlights their depth, chemistry, and the leadership of Marner and Nylander during a challenging stretch.
