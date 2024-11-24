Treliving: Not “Crazy” to Say Maple Leafs Have a Need at Deadline

Having addressed the ability to be a tight-checking team and after adding goaltending depth, the Toronto Maple Leafs are focused on improving one key element ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline — depth at center. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun spoke with Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving and discussed his changes this past offseason and what’s still on his to-do list. LeBrun notes, “He didn’t dispute that but did say the priority in the summer was the blue line and goaltending and that there’s only so much room under the cap to get it all done.”

Devasted by injuries at forward this season, the Leafs know that they can’t get a perfect read on their situation until everyone is back. In the meantime, they’re getting good looks at Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin. Treliving said, “We want to see what these guys can do. As we get bodies back, we’ll continue to monitor it,” Treliving said. “I don’t think it’s crazy talk to say that’s an area (center depth) that we’ll try to address.”

Treliving also talked about how good Mitch Marner has been since Auston Matthews went down with an injury. Not willing to let anyone inside on the status of negotiations between the two sides, the GM noted, “…he’s playing as well as anyone in the league right now, in my opinion.”

He added:

“I don’t think Mitch gets enough credit for how good he is. Like, we all see Mitch as an offensive player — and he’s elite with his brain, his skill, his ability to drive play. With Auston out, to me he’s put the team on his back a little bit here.”

Acknowledging that the former captain has been outstanding this season, Treliving also wouldn’t comment on the status of talks with John Tavares.

What Does All Of This Mean for the Maple Leafs at the Deadline?

Marner is willing to play center, but he’s not a natural pivot. Tavares has transitioned well after losing the “C”, which has helped. Youngsters are coming up and getting key minutes, but it may be too early to know if they can do the job come crunch time. As for the other centers, they’re all out.

Brad Treliving Maple Leafs trades

The Leafs don’t have Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Max Domi, or David Kampf. It isn’t easy to know how reliable any of those four will be, perhaps except Matthews when he’s healthy. It’s an area the Leafs likely need to address.

The good news is, the team is comfortable with their blue line and their goaltending depth. That level of comfort means they can zero in on the one area they believe, if addressed, makes them a much more competitive playoff contender.

Next: Oilers Finally Scoring: Takeaways from 6-2 Win Over the Rangers