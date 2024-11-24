Oilers Lack Assets For Rumored Trade With Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly showing interest in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek. The speculation has been touched on by a few sources and on Saturday Night, insider Elliotte Friedman referred to the rumors. However, he’s essentially shot down the possibility of a trade citing a lack of assets needed on the part of the Oilers to get the deal done.

During his Saturday Headlines report, Friedman noted that a few teams have reached out to the Blue Jackets, the Oilers among them. But, he doesn’t see a logical fit based on what the Oilers could offer in a potential trade.

Friedman explained:

“Columbus has to decide what they want to do here. There’s been some reports about Edmonton, but just looking at it myself, I don’t know that I see a match there between the Oilers and the Blue Jackets. Columbus is looking for a young player similar in return, I just don’t know that Edmonton has the match to make that kind of a deal.”

There is a lot to like about Jiriceka. A 6-foot-3 right-shot defenseman Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes, “He projects as a better pure defender than Philip Broberg, also is more physical. Jiricek has an excellent shot and vision for developing plays.” However, Jiricek has struggled to secure consistent playing time in Columbus.

He was recently sent down to the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters in the hopes he would show well and it would drum up more trade interest.

Are There Other Options Besides Jiricek for the Oilers?

Columbus is likely to seek a younger player with similar potential to Jiricek and if the ask is high, the Oilers might be better served to wait. GM Stan Bowman recently said that he’s had conversations with player agents and been told their players want to join the Oilers.

Stan Bowman Oilers GM trade talk

“This is something I haven’t talked a lot about, but I’ve had several agents call me and tell me that their players want to come to Edmonton. Agents I’ve talked to say we have to give our list of the few places we can play and Edmonton is on that list now. They want to come here.”

If true, why would the Oilers agree to overpay on Jiricek if the market will open up in a few weeks as more teams are ruled out of contention and some of the players on those non-playoff teams tell their agents to give the Oilers a call?

Next: Podkolzin’s First Oilers Goal Comes with Perfect Timing for His Parents