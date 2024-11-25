Several Coaches On Hot Seat Saved By Montgomery Hiring

Now that Jim Montgomery has found a new job with the St. Louis Blues, every NHL coach who is considered to be on the hot seat can take a deep breath — at least for now.

When the Boston Bruins fired Montgomery, everyone knew that he wouldn’t be out of a job for long. Which had every NHL insider linking him to teams with coaches on the hot seat. With Montgomery earning another job with the Blues — a destination where it wasn’t expected Drew Bannister would be fired and where Montgomery used to be an assistant coach — that leaves several coaches free from worry that he might be coming in to take their spot.

Who exactly might have wondered if their job was secure before Montgomery was scooped up by the Blues?

Coaches on the Hot Seat

Here are three coaches were probably weren’t sleeping easy over the last few days.

Mike Sullivan – Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be the next team to make a coaching change following their early-season struggles. Mike Sullivan has been the team’s long-term coach, and letting him go would represent a significant shake-up for the organization. However, such a drastic move might be exactly what the team needs. The management group must address the situation with a decision that can truly impact the club, and unfortunately, firing the head coach is often the first option for most GMs in these scenarios.

In Pittsburgh, that might be especially true considering the monster contracts GM Kyle Dubas can’t move and the trade conditions he’ll have to contend with for players other teams might want.

Derek Lalonde – Detroit Red Wings

Derek Lalonde is in a challenging position in Detroit. Despite the roster’s potential, the Red Wings have struggled to take the next step toward becoming a playoff team. Steve Yzerman faces lingering questions about the direction of the team, and the most logical solution might be replacing Lalonde. This move could give the current core one final chance to succeed under fresh leadership.

Derek Lalonde could be on the hot seat as coach of the Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have struggled with consistency. Last season they could score but couldn’t stop teams from scoring. This season, they’re limiting goals against a little, but now they can’t put the puck in the net.

Andrew Brunette – Nashville Predators

Andrew Brunette is less likely to be fired by the Nashville Predators, but GM Barry Trotz seems like an emotional guy, already threatening to make big changes.

Brunette finds himself on the hot seat due to the Predators’ terrible start to the season, despite their significant offseason moves. If the struggles persist, Trotz might consider letting him go. However, given the hefty investments made during the offseason, the organization may opt to tweak the roster before resorting to a coaching change.

The top replacements that now have to wait longer for a job are, Jay Woodcroft Dave Hakstol, Todd McLellan, and now Drew Bannister.

Next: Draisaitl Stamp of Approval Will Earn Oilers Newbie His Next Contract