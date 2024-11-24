Canadiens’ Kirby Dach Faces Tough Reality in Search to Find Form

Kirby Dach’s return to the ice after a devastating knee injury has been anything but smooth. The Montreal Canadiens forward, who missed almost all of last season after tearing the MCL and ACL in his right knee, has struggled to regain his confidence and rhythm. With just one goal and eight points through the first 20 games, Dach’s performance has drawn criticism, particularly following a costly mistake in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Sportsnet’s Eric Engels dug deep into Dach’s issues and spoke to the forward after his errant backhand pass in the second period led directly to a Golden Knights goal, contributing to a 5-0 deficit. Dach received boos from the fans and his coach Martin St. Louis addressed the mistake, suggesting Dach not hide from eating the criticism. “You can’t hide when things don’t go well,” St. Louis said. “When you start hiding, it’s going to take a long time to get back. You just have to face the music.”
To his credit, the 23-year-old Dach hasn’t shied away from eating a sh– sandwich. “It’s f***ing time to dig in and get it done,” Dach said bluntly. “I don’t think there’s a magic potion or something that’s going to flip the switch. It’s going to come from me working on the details and making sure I’m doing everything right.”
Kirby Dach not making excuses for his play: “It’s fucking time to dig in and get it done.”— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 24, 2024
Is It Time The Canadiens Give Up Dach as a Reclamation Project?
Dach’s minus-15 rating—the second-worst in the NHL—has further highlighted his tough start, but his situation is somewhat understandable. Recovering from a major injury and adapting to the NHL’s pace after a long absence is not an easy thing to do. Still, the Canadiens can only wait for so long. “There’s no point playing sorry or feeling bad for myself. I’ve got to go out and just be better.”
For Canadiens fans and the organization, continued patience is important. Dach’s ceiling is high and there’s a reason the Habs felt they could get something out of him when they acquired him from the Chicago Blackhawks.
Next: Red Wings Lack of Scoring Adds to Previous Problem
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 hours ago
Red Wings Lack of Scoring Adds to Previous Problem
The Detroit Red Wings lack of scoring adds to previous problems from the 2023-24...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Wayne Gretzky: Losing, But Winning at the Same Time
Wayne Gretzky called Alex Ovechkin to encourage his goal scoring chase. What does that...
-
Featured/ 4 hours ago
The Maple Leafs’ Most Likely Trade Targets This Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to improve its roster at the trade deadline....
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Lack Assets For Rumored Trade With Blue Jackets
Elliotte Friedman reports that a trade for Columbus defenseman David Jiricek doesn't make sense...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Podkolzin’s First Oilers Goal Comes with Perfect Timing for His Parents
Vasily Podkolzin scores his first goal as an Edmonton Oiler on a night that...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Treliving: Not “Crazy” to Say Maple Leafs Have a Need at Deadline
Brad Treliving spoke about what his number one priority is heading into the NHL...
-
Boston Bruins/ 7 hours ago
Blues Fire Coach, Hire Ex-Bruins Bench Boss Jim Montgomery
Former Bruins coach, Jim Montgomery was just hired by the Blues to be their...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Oilers Finally Scoring: Takeaways from 6-2 Win Over the Rangers
The Edmonton Oilers scoring finally showed up as they exploded for six goals against...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Podkolzin Scores First as Nurse Makes Impactful Return
Vasily Podkolzin scored his first goal as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 22 hours ago
Insider Hints Bruins Hiding Truth Behind Montgomery Firing
The Boston Bruins might not be sharing the real reason Jim Montgomery was fired...