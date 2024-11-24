Senators Waiving Zack MacEwen Opens Door for Prospect

The Ottawa Senators announced they have placed Zack MacEwen on waivers, a move that could give other NHL teams a chance to claim the physical winger. MacEwen, a veteran of 235 NHL games, has contributed three points this season while primarily playing on the fourth line.

Known for his grit and physicality, he previously recorded over 150 hits in a season twice. At a league-minimum salary of $775,000, he offers an affordable option for teams seeking to bolster their bottom-six depth with a heavy-hitting presence. Only a handful of teams, if anyone are looking for someone like him, given his limited offensive production. However, teams in need of toughness and a budget-friendly option may find him appealing.

Zack Ostapchuk Gets Called Up

The waiver decision also clears the way for the Senators to give young talent a chance, with Zack Ostapchuk poised to take over MacEwen’s spot. Ostapchuk, a promising prospect, could bring fresh energy to Ottawa’s bottom six. Additionally, forward Cole Reinhardt, who has been turning heads with his performances, could be another candidate for a call-up in the near future.

For MacEwen, this represents a chance to either reestablish himself in the AHL or potentially provide value to another NHL team. If he does make it to the AHL, Belleville will have picked up a very useful asset who has proven to be quite effective in the past.

