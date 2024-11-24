The Ottawa Senators announced they have placed Zack MacEwen on waivers, a move that could give other NHL teams a chance to claim the physical winger. MacEwen, a veteran of 235 NHL games, has contributed three points this season while primarily playing on the fourth line.
The #Sens made a pair of roster moves on Sunday.https://t.co/dSWyKlQIEQ— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 24, 2024
Known for his grit and physicality, he previously recorded over 150 hits in a season twice. At a league-minimum salary of $775,000, he offers an affordable option for teams seeking to bolster their bottom-six depth with a heavy-hitting presence. Only a handful of teams, if anyone are looking for someone like him, given his limited offensive production. However, teams in need of toughness and a budget-friendly option may find him appealing.
Zack Ostapchuk Gets Called Up
The waiver decision also clears the way for the Senators to give young talent a chance, with Zack Ostapchuk poised to take over MacEwen’s spot. Ostapchuk, a promising prospect, could bring fresh energy to Ottawa’s bottom six. Additionally, forward Cole Reinhardt, who has been turning heads with his performances, could be another candidate for a call-up in the near future.
For MacEwen, this represents a chance to either reestablish himself in the AHL or potentially provide value to another NHL team. If he does make it to the AHL, Belleville will have picked up a very useful asset who has proven to be quite effective in the past.
Next: Maple Leafs Reunite Nylander Brothers, and It Feels So Good
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 33 minutes ago
Several Coaches On Hot Seat Saved By Montgomery Hiring
With the hiring of Jim Montgomery in St. Louis, several coaches were likely on...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Blues’ GM Gives Candid Explanation for Montgomery Hire
Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues made a confession on Sunday, saying he...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Senators Waiving Zack MacEwen Opens Door for Prospect
The Ottawa Senators have placed gritty forward Zack MacEwen on waivers, opening the door...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 7 hours ago
Red Wings Lack of Scoring Adds to Previous Problem
The Detroit Red Wings lack of scoring adds to previous problems from the 2023-24...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Wayne Gretzky: Losing, But Winning at the Same Time
Wayne Gretzky called Alex Ovechkin to encourage his goal scoring chase. What does that...
-
Featured/ 8 hours ago
The Maple Leafs’ Most Likely Trade Targets This Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to improve its roster at the trade deadline....
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Lack Assets For Rumored Trade With Blue Jackets
Elliotte Friedman reports that a trade for Columbus defenseman David Jiricek doesn't make sense...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Podkolzin’s First Oilers Goal Comes with Perfect Timing for His Parents
Vasily Podkolzin scores his first goal as an Edmonton Oiler on a night that...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Treliving: Not “Crazy” to Say Maple Leafs Have a Need at Deadline
Brad Treliving spoke about what his number one priority is heading into the NHL...
-
Boston Bruins/ 10 hours ago
Blues Fire Coach, Hire Ex-Bruins Bench Boss Jim Montgomery
Former Bruins coach, Jim Montgomery was just hired by the Blues to be their...