Blues Fire Coach, Hire Ex-Bruins Bench Boss Jim Montgomery

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong broke the Internet early on Sunday morning after the Blues announced that the team has relieved Drew Bannister of his coaching duties and hired former Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. This news comes just days after Montgomery was fired by the Bruins, despite a tremendous win/loss record and not that far removed from winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s best coach.
In addition, the Blues have signed Montgomery to a five-year contract, clearly not worried about committing to him right out of the gate. Darren Dreger of TSN tweeted, “Many predicted this would happen, but seemed unlikely earlier this week based on respect for Bannister’s work.”
BREAKING NEWS: Drew Bannister has been relieved of his coaching duties. Jim Montgomery has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. https://t.co/72NdjNpjaw #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 24, 2024
The move marks a homecoming for Montgomery, who previously served as an assistant coach in St. Louis.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli highlighted Montgomery’s strengths, noting his value as a teacher and developer—qualities that align well with the Blues’ current needs. Seravalli also emphasized Montgomery’s familiarity with General Manager Doug Armstrong and the St. Louis organization, factors that likely facilitated the hire.
Did The Bruins Just Give the Blues The Final Piece to Their Puzzle?
In Boston, General Manager Don Sweeney described Montgomery’s departure as a performance-based decision, citing the Bruins’ high standards and recent struggles. However, insiders suggest the reasons run deeper. Elliotte Friedman, speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast, hinted at philosophical differences between Montgomery and the Bruins’ front office. These reportedly included disputes over team direction and assistant coaching hires, which may have led to friction during contract negotiations.
Friedman speculated that Montgomery’s vision for the team clashed with Sweeney’s, possibly contributing to the breakdown in their working relationship. Despite talks of a potential contract extension, disagreements over financial terms and future plans ultimately resulted in Montgomery’s release.
For Montgomery, the transition to St. Louis offers an opportunity to prove Boston wrong. The Blues clearly support his vision, a contrast to the reputed micromanagement he faced with the Bruins.
While Bruins fans await more clarity on his sudden departure, Montgomery is poised to make his mark in St. Louis, bringing his winning record to a team that is not afraid to make bold moves — see the two offer sheets tendered this offseason.
