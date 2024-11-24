Blues’ GM Gives Candid Explanation for Montgomery Hire

In an unusually candid confession, St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong revealed that the decision to fire Drew Bannister as head coach was driven almost entirely by the availability of Jim Montgomery. Armstrong made it clear that Bannister’s performance wasn’t the issue but rather an opportunity to secure a coach he believes can lead the Blues for the long term.

“When I woke up Wednesday morning, there was no inclination to make a coaching change,” Armstrong admitted. “This decision, I would say, is based almost 100% on having someone of Jim’s caliber become available.”

Montgomery, who was recently let go by the Boston Bruins, has been widely regarded as one of the NHL’s top coaching talents. Armstrong admitted, “This was more of an opportunity to get someone at Jim’s caliber than anything else. I’m hoping he’s here well over a decade.”

Bannister Gets Shafted After Only 22 Games

For Bannister, the decision has to feel like a gut punch. He barely got the chance to get his feet wet with the Blues and, until the Bruins made what might turn out to be a decision they regret, Bannister was gainfully employed and not in jeopardy of losing his job.

Such is the harsh reality of professional sports. Despite no significant shortcomings in his role, he was ultimately replaced by someone Armstrong deemed an upgrade. Armstrong didn’t come right out and say it, but he implied, “It’s not easy to let someone go who’s done nothing wrong other than not being someone else.”

Doug Armstrong fired Drew Bannister simply because Jim Montgomery was available to the Blues

While the move eliminates uncertainty about the Blues’ coaching situation, it underscores the cutthroat nature of the NHL. Bannister’s dismissal speaks volumes about how quickly circumstances can change when high-profile options suddenly become available.

The Blues are betting big on Montgomery’s win/loss record. He got the keys to the kingdom and he’ll get the added pressure of being the reason another coach was fired.

For Bannister, it’s an unfortunate outcome, but for the Blues, it’s a calculated move to solidify their future behind the bench.

