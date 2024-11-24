Welcome to another NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 23). In Nashville, frustration erupted in a practice altercation between two Predators players. Is this what the Predators needed? It might have been as they beat the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Another struggling team won tonight when the Boston Bruins beat their Original Six counterparts, the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. Jeremy Swayman had a stellar night in the crease. Could he be on his way back?

In two bits of Toronto Maple Leafs news, Auston Matthews is skating. Why did he go to Germany? Will he be able to play on Wednesday against Florida? In a second bit of news, why are rumors that the Maple Leafs should bring back Nazem Kadri simply silly?

Finally, fans must pause to consider just how good Sidney Crosby is. He scored his 600th goal tonight with the man advantage. Is he the talent of his generation? Are the Edmonton Oilers after a Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman? Do they have what the Blue Jackets need to make the trade?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 23

Predators’ High Hopes Give Way to Frustration and In-Fighting

The Nashville Predators’ season, which began with Stanley Cup aspirations fueled by big-name acquisitions like Steven Stamkos, has gone awry. Entering tonight’s action, the Predators had put up a 6-11-3 record. Frustrations boiled over, and a practice scuffle between Luke Evangelista and Michael McCarron highlighted a team under strain. However, perhaps something worked. The Predators beat the high-flying Winnipeg Jets tonight 4-1.

Can the Predators rally behind their veteran core and rediscover their potential, or is this just the beginning of a season unraveling beyond repair?

Swayman’s Struggles Put Bruins’ Goaltending in the Spotlight

The Boston Bruins face a critical decision in the net. Jeremy Swayman’s recent struggles, highlighted by a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, have raised concerns about his reliability. In contrast, Joonas Korpisalo has emerged as a dependable option, boasting a 1.82 GAA and a .928 save percentage over his last seven games. The competition between the two could define the Bruins’ goaltending hierarchy. Swayman stopped all but one of the 20 shots he faced tonight in a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Will Swayman continue to rise to the challenge and solidify his role, or will the goaltending shift with Korpisalo taking the reins in Boston?

Auston Matthews Eyes Return as Leafs Battle Injuries

Auston Matthews has resumed skating ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs practice, fueling optimism for a potential return in Wednesday’s game against the Florida Panthers. Matthews revealed that a preseason injury had gradually worsened. Hence, he traveled to Germany, leading to a proactive recovery period there. With the Maple Leafs already dealing with injuries to key players like Max Domi and Matthew Knies—and Ryan Reaves serving a suspension—Matthews’ return could provide a crucial boost.

Can Matthews’ return ignite the Maple Leafs’ offense and help the team navigate their injury crisis to stay competitive in a tight playoff race?

Why the Maple Leafs Must Avoid the Kadri Reunion Fantasy

In other Maple Leafs news, rumors of Nazem Kadri returning to the team have gained attention, fueled by former NHL GM Doug MacLean’s lighthearted comments. While Kadri remains a fan favorite, the reality of his $7 million cap hit and a lengthy contract make a reunion impractical. Toronto’s emerging young players, such as Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann, offer sustainable, cost-effective depth, making a nostalgic Kadri move counterproductive.

Is it time for Maple Leafs fans to embrace the team’s future and let go of the past, or is there still room for Kadri-like grit in Toronto’s lineup?

Sidney Crosby Joins the NHL’s Elite with 600th Goal Milestone

Sidney Crosby etched his name in NHL history by scoring his 600th career goal during a 5-on-3 power play. He became only the 21st player to achieve this feat. With a perfectly placed one-timer set up by Erik Karlsson, Crosby celebrated the moment with teammates and fans. Despite being known as a playmaker and overcoming injuries in his prime, Crosby’s excellence has made him as one of the greatest players of his generation.

As Crosby adds another milestone to his legendary career, is he the undisputed best of his generation? Or does Alex Ovechkin claim that throne?

Are the Oilers Eyeing David Jiricek to Fix Their Defensive Woes?

Rumors are swirling about the Edmonton Oilers’ interest in Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek, a promising 2022 sixth-overall pick currently refining his game in the AHL. While Jiricek’s size and offensive potential make him an intriguing option, questions remain about whether the Oilers have the assets to meet Columbus’ demands. Could Jiricek fill the void left by Philip Broberg? The Blue Jackets’ crowded blue line and potential trade intentions further fuel the speculation.

Could the Oilers strike gold with a bold move for Jiricek, or would they risk too much on an unproven young defenseman?

Other NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 23 Stories

