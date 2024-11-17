The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenseman Josh Brown from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, less than 24 hours after Darnell Nurse suffered a head injury from a brutal hit by Ryan Reaves. The hit led to Reaves receiving a five-game suspension from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, which noted he could have avoided the dangerous check but chose not to.

Brown, 30, inked a three-year contract worth $1 million annually with the Oilers this past summer. However, he didn’t make the opening-day roster after a disappointing training camp and was placed on waivers before being assigned to the Condors. In 12 games with Bakersfield, Brown has registered two assists and 46 penalty minutes. He’s been physical but has continued to struggle in terms of production and sound defense. W

Why bring up someone who seems to have lost a step?

Brown Won’t Play Much and This Could Be Short-Term for the Oilers

This is likely a precautionary move more than anything. Despite his recall, Brown isn’t expected to be logging significant minutes on the Oilers’ blue line. That said, he may play. David Staples of the Edmonton Journal writes:

Even with Nurse in the line-up, Edmonton was one of the least physical teams in the NHL. If he’s out, there’s a lack of toughness, so no surprise to see fierce right shot d-man Josh Brown get the call, especially as there’s not many left shot d-men who are NHL-ready in Bakersfield, just small Cam Dineen.

Josh Brown Edmonton Oilers defenseman

This decision was likely due, in part, because of Nurse’s injury and the Oilers having back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday.

The team will likely rely on Brett Kulak, Troy Stecher, and Ty Emberson to absorb the bulk of Nurse’s ice time should he be sidelined and not in the lineup to finish off the road trip. Brown’s primary role will likely focus on adding grit and a physical presence, given his track record of dropping the gloves. He’s already fought four times in the AHL this season.

This is likely a short-term fix that could last all of one, maybe two games at most.

