Penguins Scratching Ryan Graves Sends Clear Trade Message

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a bold statement by scratching defenseman Ryan Graves on Saturday as the team took on and beat the San Jose Sharks. A $4.5 million 2023 offseason acquisition, he was one of the three high-profile additions made by GM Kyle Dubas. It arguably hasn’t worked out at all. Graves’ benching signals mounting frustration and just as the organization has let it be known they are open for business and willing to make trades.

Graves’ tenure in Pittsburgh has not gone as expected. He was brought in to solidify the Penguins’ blue line but has struggled to meet expectations. Much like Erik Karlsson, who is also being seen as a bad bet, the Penguins have bloated contracts that they’d like to move and Graves might be nearing the top of their list.

The decision to leave a highly-paid, long-term veteran out of the lineup isn’t a subtle warning. Rob Rossi of The Athletic writes:

“It’s too early to tell whether Graves will remain on the outs. Certainly, not dressing a $4.5 million defenseman is problematic in a hard-cap system. Still, something had to give — and Sullivan wouldn’t have scratched Graves if Dubas weren’t on board with the decision.”

The Penguins were looking to make a declarative statement that if his play didn’t improve, he wouldn’t play.

What’s Next for the Penguins and Graves

In a hard-cap league, scratching a defenseman with a $4.5 million salary isn’t ideal, but Dubas and Sullivan felt something had to change. The question now becomes what to do next if things don’t get better. Teams won’t be knocking down Dubas’ door to take the blueliner off his hands. And, even if they were open to the idea, it means the Penguins selling low, possibly having to give up a sweetener to move his contract.

Ryan Graves Penguins trade talk

As the Penguins signal they’re “open for business” in trade discussions, could Graves be on the move? While it’s too early to predict his fate, Dubas has shown a willingness to make bold decisions. If Graves continues to underperform, Pittsburgh may explore dealing him to free up cap space and make room for more effective options.

For now, the message is clear: The Penguins are looking to spark their team, and even big-name players must step up or risk being sidelined—or perhaps even traded.

