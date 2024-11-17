NHL May Investigate Tyler Bertuzzi’s Signing with Blackhawks

After admitting that Nick Foligno of the Chicago Blackhawks reached out to him before NHL free agency opened, Tyler Bertuzzi might be the latest player the NHL investigates when it comes to tampering concerns. A recent report surfaced that the NHL is suddenly concerned again with how many teams are signing player in the opening minutes of free agency, well aware that conversations are happening before they should be. The league already investigated a few contracts, including John Tavares’, but it’s not often deemed that teams outright tampered.
The Blackhawks and Bertuzzi might not face repercussions, but this is something teams will need to be aware of moving forward since the league is watching.
New #Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi says Nick Foligno reached out to him before he decided to sign in Chicago.— CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) July 5, 2024
🎥: via Chicago Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Y4ZkJCX3YW
Elliotte Friedman, shared in his recent “32 Thoughts” column that the NHL is digging into these instances a little deeper. Editor in Leaf added that the NHL is specifically looking at Bertuzzi’s signing. They believe there was a possible violation of free agency negotiation rules after Bertuzzi reportedly had communication before free agency opened on July 1.
Bertuzzi Was Still Under Contract with the Maple Leafs
While it wasn’t necessarily the Blackhawks who reached out to Bertuzzi, direct contact from other teams is prohibited. One could argue that Foligno’s phone call was on behalf of the organization. It’s somewhat grey in that the call was just to discuss the possibility of him joining the Blackhawks, which reportedly piqued Bertuzzi’s interest. There is no proof that terms were discussed or that it went any farther than a conversation between two friends.
Still, the NHL wants to avoid situations where the tampering is too apparent, especially when players are still under contract. As Friedman wrote, “The league doesn’t need a complaint to act. When Toronto signed John Tavares, it was investigated — and cleared — without the Islanders asking.” If the NHL decides something needs a closer look, they’ll look.
While it remains unclear what disciplinary actions, if any, Bertuzzi will face, the league could issue anything from a public reprimand to more severe measures such as a fine or suspension.
Next: Lane Hutson’s Play Lets Canadiens Pull Trigger on Big Trade
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 hours ago
Lane Hutson’s Play Lets Canadiens Pull Trigger on Big Trade
The way Lane Hutson is playing for the Montreal Canadiens, the organization should feel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Reaves Takes Surprising Step After Nurse Hit, Oilers Still Upset
During the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs game, Ryan Reaves laid out Darnell...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Penguins Scratching Ryan Graves Sends Clear Trade Message
The Pittsburgh Penguins scratching Ryan Graves sends a fairly clear message that if his...
-
Featured/ 5 hours ago
Marner’s 200-Ft Heroics Well Timed as Maple Leafs Contract Looms
Mitch Marner reached 200 goals in the NHL and did so by sending a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Potentially Positive News on Darnell Nurse Injury After Reaves Hit
No announcement has been made on Darnell Nurse's injury after a hit by Ryan...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Darnell Nurse Hurt as Oilers Lose in OT to Marner and Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner scored in overtime as the Maple Leafs beat the Oilers, but the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Has Fun with Tweet About Fighting Jake Paul
Evander Kane had some fun on Friday night, responding to a tweet that resurfaced...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider Says Crosby Trade Credible If/When Penguins “Reality” Hits
One NHL insider noted the one scenario where he could see Sidney Crosby be...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Balinskis Seizing Lost Opportunity with Panthers by Adam Boqvist
Uvis Balinskis seems to be winning an opportunity with the Florida Panthers that was...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens’ Caufield Needs Big Week to Avoid USA 4 Nations Snub
If Cole Caufield wants to be selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off USA Team,...