NHL May Investigate Tyler Bertuzzi’s Signing with Blackhawks

After admitting that Nick Foligno of the Chicago Blackhawks reached out to him before NHL free agency opened, Tyler Bertuzzi might be the latest player the NHL investigates when it comes to tampering concerns. A recent report surfaced that the NHL is suddenly concerned again with how many teams are signing player in the opening minutes of free agency, well aware that conversations are happening before they should be. The league already investigated a few contracts, including John Tavares’, but it’s not often deemed that teams outright tampered.

The Blackhawks and Bertuzzi might not face repercussions, but this is something teams will need to be aware of moving forward since the league is watching.

New #Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi says Nick Foligno reached out to him before he decided to sign in Chicago.

Elliotte Friedman, shared in his recent “32 Thoughts” column that the NHL is digging into these instances a little deeper. Editor in Leaf added that the NHL is specifically looking at Bertuzzi’s signing. They believe there was a possible violation of free agency negotiation rules after Bertuzzi reportedly had communication before free agency opened on July 1.

Bertuzzi Was Still Under Contract with the Maple Leafs

While it wasn’t necessarily the Blackhawks who reached out to Bertuzzi, direct contact from other teams is prohibited. One could argue that Foligno’s phone call was on behalf of the organization. It’s somewhat grey in that the call was just to discuss the possibility of him joining the Blackhawks, which reportedly piqued Bertuzzi’s interest. There is no proof that terms were discussed or that it went any farther than a conversation between two friends.

Still, the NHL wants to avoid situations where the tampering is too apparent, especially when players are still under contract. As Friedman wrote, “The league doesn’t need a complaint to act. When Toronto signed John Tavares, it was investigated — and cleared — without the Islanders asking.” If the NHL decides something needs a closer look, they’ll look.

While it remains unclear what disciplinary actions, if any, Bertuzzi will face, the league could issue anything from a public reprimand to more severe measures such as a fine or suspension.

