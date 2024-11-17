Red Wings Waive Jack Campbell After Player’s Assistance Exit

Jack Campbell, former Edmonton Oilers goaltender and current member of the Detroit Red Wings, has been placed on waivers by Detroit after being cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Elliotte Friedman was the first to break the news on Sunday.
Campbell entered the program on October 4 for personal reasons, and after receiving care through the league’s joint initiative with the NHL Players’ Association, he is now eligible to resume playing.
Detroit has put Jack Campbell on waivers— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 17, 2024
The move is likely to make the goaltending situation in Detroit, particularly in Grand Rapids, interesting. Detroit’s netminding has been an issue this season and while Campbell doesn’t seem like he’ll be part of the big club’s solution, if he shows well in the AHL, he could enter the conversation. The Red Wings also have Cam Talbot on a two-year, $5 million contract, with Alex Lyon and Ville Husso also in the system. Talbot has posted a .927 save percentage through 10 games.
With Campbell’s return, the Red Wings now face decisions regarding their roster and plans for the 32-year-old netminder. After struggling with the Oilers last season, Campbell was acquired by Detroit in an attempt to provide depth and stability in net. His performance will now be closely monitored in the minors, as will his health concerns.
Campbell Likely Goes Unclaimed On Waivers
It’s unlikely anyone claims the goaltender. Campbell would like to get his hockey career back on track but his first priority needs to be getting himself right when it comes to his mental and physical health.
As for whether he’ll wind up being a career minor leaguer after this, it’s hard to know. Campbell hasn’t fared well when given the chance to prove himself as a starter, even though he’s shown flashes of being a capable NHL goalie.
