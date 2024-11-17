In the NHL Trade Talk Recap from Nov. 16, the Edmonton Oilers came up short against the Toronto Maple Leafs, losing in overtime. Unfortunately, losing the game wasn’t the biggest concern as Darnell Nurse was knocked out of the game by a head hit from Ryan Reaves. Meanwhile, could Cole Caufield be left off of the 4 Nations U.S. team? Finally, Taylor Hall was made a healthy scratch by the Chicago Blackhawks.
Darnell Nurse Leaves Game with Injury
Darnell Nurse was on the receiving end of a head hit from Ryan Reaves and left the game in the second period of the Oilers’ loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Elliotte Friedman provided a bit of an injury update, saying Nurse was joking around with trainers after the game.
Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard struggled in the loss. We also take a look at how effective Brett Kulak has been and argue that any trades that might have been rumored in the past are off the table now.
Finally, Evander Kane had some fun with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, referencing a tweet from back in 2020, where he called out Paul to a fight before the YouTuber was making tens of millions for one fight on Netflix.
Read the Latest on Nurse Injury Here:
Read NHL Trade Talk Brett Kulak Story
The Only Sidney Crosby Trade Scenario
Elliotte Friedman expressed doubt that Sidney Crosbywill be traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins or that Crosby will request a move. However, Friedman mentioned that there could be a scenario where Crosby might agree to a trade if certain realities come into play. We explore what those potential situations could look like.
Taylor Hall Scratched by the Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks decided that Taylor Hall needed more practice time and he was made a healthy scratch, which didn’t make him happy. Head coach Luke Richardson said that he understands Hall might not agree with the decision but he made the call anyway. The question people will ask now is if the decision has upset Hall enough to want out. The pending UFA might have been a trade deadline candidate anyway.
Read Beyond the NHL Trade Talk Recap Here:
Cole Caufield Might Not Make 4 Nations Team
Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Montreal Canadiens forward might not be chosen for the 4 Nations Faceoff United States squad. Despite being one of the league’s highest scorers, the team has so many weapons, Caufield might be on the outside looking in. Will he make the roster?
Read Beyond The NHL Trade Talk Recap Here:
