The Montreal Canadiens snapped their losing streak in a decisive 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The win extended their dominance over Columbus with their sixth straight regular-season win against them. Nick Suzuki‘s second-period goal stood as the game-winner, while contributions from Mike Matheson, Lucas Condotta, Jake Evans, and Josh Anderson sealed the victory. Sam Montembeault was solid in goal, stopping 25 of 26 shots to secure his fifth career win against the Blue Jackets.
In short, the Canadiens’ offense proved too much for the struggling Blue Jackets, who have dropped seven of their last eight games.
Arber Xhekaj‘s Toughness Shines in Montreal’s Win
While the spotlight was on Suzuki’s offense, Arber Xhekaj made his presence felt in other ways. The 23-year-old defenseman was involved early in the second period when he dropped the gloves with Columbus’ Mathieu Olivier. The fight was part of a sequence where Xhekaj displayed his physical style of play, which has become a hallmark of his game.
But it wasn’t just his toughness that stood out. Shortly after serving his major penalty for the fight, Xhekaj helped set up Nick Suzuki’s eventual game-winner, recording his first point of the season. Beyond the assist, Xhekaj finished the game with two blocked shots, five penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating, reinforcing his value on both ends of the ice.
Xhekaj’s Physicality Is Needed on the Canadiens’ Defence
Xhekaj’s combination of physicality and skill balances the Canadiens’ defense as they work through roster changes and injuries. If David Savard’s upper-body injury keeps him sidelined for longer, Xhekaj might find himself with an even more significant role moving forward, providing both grit and depth to Montreal’s lineup.
Xhekaj exemplifies the “heart and soul” style of hockey that fans and teammates value deeply. Game after game, he puts his body on the line, never hesitating to defend his teammates or engage in the gritty, physical play that can change a game’s momentum. While his offensive contributions might not jump off the stats sheet, his intangible qualities—leadership, toughness, and camaraderie—are impossible to quantify fully.
Xhekaj’s Uncertain Future
Given all this, the ongoing trade rumors surrounding Xhekaj leave fans puzzled. Reports suggest that the Canadiens might be open to moving him, though they appear hesitant due to concerns about getting an adequate return. It’s perplexing for a player whose contributions go beyond goals and assists. Xhekaj’s commitment to the team and his role as a stabilizing force on the Canadiens’ defense should make him a cornerstone, not a trade chip.
As the speculation continues, one can only wonder: why would the organization consider parting ways with such a valuable player? For now, Xhekaj remains an integral part of the Canadiens’ lineup, embodying the gritty identity that the team often strives to project. If he stays, he has the potential to grow into an even more significant role, anchoring the team’s defense and mentoring younger players. If he leaves, Montreal might realize how much they’ve lost in trading away a player who gives everything for the crest on his jersey.
Related: Lane Hutson’s Play Lets Canadiens Pull Trigger on Big Trade
