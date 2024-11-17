Ryan Reaves Suspended Five Games for Hit on Darnell Nurse

The NHL Department of Player Safety has announced that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games after delivering an illegal hit to the head in Saturday’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto’s Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse. https://t.co/GyVuA2TLmG— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 17, 2024
The NHL Department of Player Safety explained that Reaves’ illegal hit to the head resulted in an injury. Reaves delivered a high, hard check and the head was the main point of contact. The NHL DoPS deemed the hit was avoidable, which means both elements of the illegal hit to the head were satisfied. The direct contact to the head was the principal point of contact. Second, the hit didn’t need to go down the way it did and Reaves should have taken another route to lay a bodycheck on Nurse.
Nurse was playing the puck, so he was in a vulnerable position. His head didn’t move and Reaves could have better timed the play and avoided such a dangerous play. Nurse did not materially change his position just prior to the hit and Reaves should have hit through the shoulder.
Because it was an illegal hit and Nurse was injured, those factors contributed to the decision, as did Reaves’ past history with suspensions and fines in the NHL.
