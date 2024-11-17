Marner’s 200-Ft Heroics Well Timed as Maple Leafs Contract Looms

Mitch Marner reached a milestone with the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring his 200th career NHL goal to secure a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers. His huge goal, which came after a great defensive play in a 2-on-1, included a wicked low blocker-side shot past Stuart Skinner. It capped off an incredible shift that showcased his elite two-way skills and gave the organization something to think about when it comes to his next contract.

As Luke Fox points out, with Auston Matthews sidelined, Marner has stepped up remarkably, recording five multi-point performances in six games. He took over the game for the Maple Leafs on Saturday, logging a team-high 24 minutes and finishing with a game-best plus-3 rating. He played a key role in killing off a major penalty against Ryan Reaves and then was the hero in extra time.

These are the kinds of games that get you a huge extension worth $13-$14 million to stick around when some fans are wondering if it’s best to move in another direction.

Marner Is Not Someone the Maple Leafs Should Let Walk Away

The game-winning sequence showcased just how effective Marner can be. Doing what he’s doing without Matthews is all the more impressive, and as Elliotte Friedman reports the NHL salary cap could jump to $97 million this summer, keeping Marner is starting to look like a no-brainer decision.

Mitch Marner and Brad Treliving negotiations with Maple Leafs could get interesting

The series in overtime — as Marner stopped the Oilers’ 2-on-1 rush involving Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, then sprinted the length of the ice, faking a pass to John Tavares before rifling home the decisive goal — was everything Marner could do in one shift. If he were going to put a highlight on his reel during negotiations, that would be it. Players have earned a lot more for a lot less.

Antony Stolarz, Toronto’s netminder said of what he watched with Marner, “It’s just another day for Mitch Marner. He added, “He’s a great two-way player and someone that we appreciate. You watch his game, the way he goes up and down the ice and gives it his all. I’m happy that he got rewarded with that goal.”

Marner’s game-breaking ability is exactly why the Maple Leafs value him so highly. Marner didn’t just hit the 200-goal milestone, he did so by making a statement. His timing couldn’t have been better.

