Ryan Reaves Hearing Means 5 Games or Less for Nurse Hit

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety shared on Sunday morning that Toronto’s Ryan Reaves will have a hearing for an illegal hit to the head against Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse. But, because the hearing won’t be in person, it means that any supplemental discipline will result in a suspension of five games or less.

Toronto’s Ryan Reaves will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 17, 2024

Outside of the odd Leafs fan wrongfully calling a clean hit, most believe Reaves will get three to five games. During the second period of the game between the Leafs and Oilers on Saturday, Nurse was coming around his own net with the puck and didn’t see Reaves coming. Some may fairly argue that Nurse should have had his head up, but there is no way to excuse the fact that Reaves targeted Nurse’s head and hit only his head.

It was a shoulder to the face that left Nurse cut and bleeding. The defenseman left the game and didn’t return, and while reports say he was seen after the game joking with trainers, it’s not yet known if Nurse will miss any time.

Ryan Reaves will received a hearing for his hit on Darnell Nurse

Nurse’s head did not suddenly move, therefore the league will likely deem that Reaves could have avoided making contact with the head and delivered a lower, cleaner body check. Reaves also has a previous history of supplemental discipline, which the league will take into account.

Why Not a Longer Suspension For Reaves?

As for why it isn’t an in-person hearing, the NHL Department of Player Safety must have deemed the hit similar to others, which recently resulted in about three games.

Still, this won’t sit well with many fans who believe Reaves is dirty and not a useful NHL player. It can be argued the hit was deliberate and a predatory headshot. Freelance hockey writer Ken Campbell tweeted, “Here’s an idea: Instead of suspending Ryan Reaves, the NHL should force the Leafs to play him 20 minutes per game for each of the next 10 games. Now, that would be a punishment.”

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Canadiens, Blackhawks