NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Leafs, Canucks, Jets & Flames

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Oct. 31, 2024), could Klim Kostin be on his way back to the Edmonton Oilers? Can they afford him? In other Oilers’ news, the team the Oilers introduced Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula into Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators. Philp had a great game and led by Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers beat the Nashville Predators. Third, the Winnipeg Jets lost to the Maple Leafs for their first loss of the season. However, they bounced back with a decisive win over Detroit. What milestone did Kyle Connor set in the game?
Finally, in Toronto Maple Leafs news, could new coach Craig Berube‘s style of play impact his players physically and lead to injuries? What do hockey insiders think? In other Maple Leafs news, could Nick Robertson be on the move to the Colorado Avalanche to fill huge offensive holes? And, Quinn Hughes was always a great young defenseman. How much better is he now that his shot has become an offensive weapon?
Oilers Pick Up Big Win With Philp and Caggiula in Lineup
With Connor McDavid sidelined, the Oilers introduced Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula into Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators. Philp, making his NHL debut has a solid game with his family watching. He wound up getting an assist. That said, it was Leon Draisaitl who led the way for the Oilers as they stomped the Predators 5-1.
If players like Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson (who both scored) step up, can Philp and Caggiula make a difference with McDavid out of the lineup?
Could Klim Kostin Be on His Way Back to the Oilers?
Veteran journalist Jim Matheson has raised the possibility of a reunion between the Edmonton Oilers and forward Klim Kostin. With the San Jose Sharks roster adjustments, including Ethan Cardwell‘s promotion and Macklin Celebrini‘s anticipated return, Kostin might soon hit waivers. Kostin, known for his grit, could bring a needed physical edge to the Oilers’ lineup. Would his $2 million AAV make him too costly for Edmonton to claim without salary retention?
Will the Oilers make a move if Kostin becomes available?
Jets Bounce Back Against Red Wings on Connor’s Milestone Night
Following a tough loss to the Maple Leafs, the Winnipeg Jets rebounded with a 6-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Kyle Connor led the charge, hitting the 500-point milestone and extending his point streak to 10 games.
Can Connor continue his hot streak and lead the Jets to even greater success?
Huberdeau Frustrating Flames Fans With Bad Attitude
Jonathan Huberdeau isn’t just underperforming despite his high salary—he’s now drawing criticism for his reactions to recent losses, including the Calgary Flames’ tough defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. Fans’ views on Huberdeau have shifted dramatically, especially when he was caught laughing with an opposing player as the Flames were being crushed on the scoreboard.
Was What Huberdeau Did Really That Bad?
Is Berube’s Physical Coaching Style Too Much for the Maple Leafs?
On Real Kyper and Bourne, Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee discussed the impact of Craig Berube’s physically intense coaching style on the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the approach has produced immediate results, the panel raised concerns over the potential for increased injuries and fatigue.
Will Berube’s physical system ultimately be an asset for the Maple Leafs, or does it carry too much risk?
Could Nick Robertson Answer the Avalanche’s Injury Woes?
In more Maple Leafs news, in light of comments from Elliotte Friedman and the Avalanche’s mounting injuries, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now speculates that the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson could be a trade target for Colorado. With several forwards out, the Avalanche need offensive reinforcements. Robertson, known for his scoring potential, might thrive in a new setting.
Would Robertson’s offensive skills help the Avalanche navigate this challenging stretch and potentially boost his career?
Quinn Hughes Transforms Shot into an Offensive Weapon
Quinn Hughes has taken his game up by turning his once-average shot into a powerful offensive tool. With increased shot velocity and refined technique, Hughes has become a more versatile threat, bridging the gap with elite defensemen like Cale Makar.
Will Hughes’ new shooting prowess elevate him into the upper ranks of NHL defensemen this season?
